The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded jointly to French chemist Henri B. Kagan and Japanese chemist Kenso Soai for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis (Image: Files)

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded jointly to French chemist Henri B. Kagan and Japanese chemist Kenso Soai for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis (Image: Files)

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2026: The molecular breakthrough that earned Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai prestigious award

Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for showing how tiny molecular differences can be amplified into powerful chemical choices.

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to French chemist Henri B. Kagan and Japanese chemist Kenso Soai for “the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.”

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Their work tackles one of chemistry’s strangest puzzles:

Why molecules that are mirror images of one another can behave differently, and how chemical reactions can be pushed to produce overwhelmingly more of one form.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the discoveries provide a solution to a century-old question surrounding homochirality - the fact that living organisms overwhelmingly use only one of two possible mirror-image forms of certain molecules.

Henri B. Kagan (born December 15, 1930) is a renowned French chemist and emeritus professor at Université Paris-Saclay (formerly Université Paris-Sud) who was jointly awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Kenso Soai (Image: Files)

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The ‘left hand’ and ‘right hand’

Some molecules exist in two forms that are mirror images but cannot simply be placed on top of each other.

Chemists call this property chirality, from the Greek word for hand.

The easiest analogy is your own hands.

They look similar and contain the same basic parts, but a left hand cannot perfectly replace a right hand.

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Molecules can have the same problem.

Their mirror-image versions, known as enantiomers, contain the same atoms arranged in the same general pattern, yet can interact very differently with other molecules.

That distinction is particularly important in medicine because the human body is itself highly molecular and can respond differently to the two forms of a drug.

Controlling which mirror image is produced is therefore a major part of modern pharmaceutical chemistry.

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Kagan’s breakthrough

Kagan made the first major breakthrough in 1986, when he discovered what became known as a non-linear effect in asymmetric catalysis.

Before then, chemists generally expected a fairly direct relationship between the imbalance in a chiral catalyst and the imbalance in the molecules it produced.

Kagan showed that chemistry could break that expectation.

A catalyst containing a 75:25 mixture of two mirror-image forms, for example, could produce a reaction product closer to 90:10.

In other words, the chemical reaction could amplify the existing preference rather than simply reproduce it.

That was a significant step towards deliberately steering reactions towards one molecular “hand”.

Kensō Soai is a renowned Japanese organic chemist and Professor Emeritus at the Tokyo University of Science, jointly awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry (Image: Files)

Soai takes it further

Soai's work introduced an even more remarkable idea: autocatalysis.

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In an autocatalytic reaction, a product of the reaction helps catalyse the same reaction.

In simple terms, the molecule helps make more molecules like itself.

That creates a chemical feedback loop.

If a reaction begins with an extremely small excess of one mirror-image molecule, that excess can be amplified through repeated reactions.

Instead of remaining a tiny statistical difference, it can become a dominant molecular preference.

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In 1995, Soai and his team reported the first example of asymmetric autocatalysis capable of producing a much greater imbalance than the initial catalyst.

By 2003, experiments had demonstrated extraordinary amplification, taking a minuscule initial imbalance to a product containing about 99.75% of one enantiomer.

Significance of the Nobel

The significance stretches beyond laboratory chemistry.

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Kagan and Soai's discoveries gave scientists a way of understanding how symmetry can be broken and amplified chemically.

That has practical implications for designing medicines and other useful compounds in which producing the correct molecular form matters.

It also offers an important clue in the long-running question of how biological homochirality emerged.