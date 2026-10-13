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Nick Odhiambo vows never to marry again, 2 years after lavish koito: 'Peaceful being unmarried'

Tunoi Kevin 07:00 - 13 October 2026
Barely two years after his lavish traditional wedding to Annie Sumbeiywo, the media personality has declared he's happier single
The media personality has declared he's happier single and has no plans to walk down the aisle again.
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Radio presenter Nick Odhiambo has said he's done with marriage for good.

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Barely two years after his lavish traditional wedding to Annie Sumbeiywo, the media personality has declared he's happier single and has no plans to walk down the aisle again.

Odhiambo and Sumbeiywo held their traditional ceremony, known as Koito in Kalenjin culture, in April 2024.

Now 44, Odhiambo made the candid admission on the AMTV Podcast, hosted by Alex Mwakideu, in a wide-ranging conversation that touched on marriage, money, and the painful subject of losing his children.

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"I will never get married again; it's too peaceful being unmarried," Odhiambo said.

The presenter argued that many women want the status of marriage without necessarily wanting to play the role of a wife.

He went further, claiming marriage tends to build a woman's financial standing while quietly dismantling a man's.

"The beginning of a woman's financial stability is when they get married, but the beginning of a man's financial downfall is when they get married," he said.

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The clip spread quickly online, sparking heated debate. Many Kenyans were quick to ask the obvious question: was Odhiambo speaking from personal experience?

It's hard to separate the comments from the timeline.

Odhiambo and Sumbeiywo exchanged vows in their traditional Koito ceremony on Saturday, April 13, 2024, an event attended by hundreds of guests, including city lawyer and businessman Donald Kipkorir, who described Sumbeiywo as a close friend.

After the ceremony, Odhiambo posted a photo of his new wife online, captioning it, "My queen aka Mrs. Odhiambo… Aka baby girl."

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That marriage came after Odhiambo's earlier, highly publicised relationship with Jane Mwai, with whom he shares a daughter.

Odhiambo and Mwai’s relationship ended in 2016 following assault allegations, a wild chapter the radio presenter has since spoken about publicly, expressing regret over what happened.

Nick Odhiambo Vows Never to Marry Again, Two Years After Lavish Koito Wedding to Annie Sumbeiywo

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