Sonia life has taken a new turn less than 24 hours after Eric Omondi intervened following her viral plea for help and opened a new chapter of possibilities with Sonia getting her first-ever flight.

For Sonia, life has taken an extraordinary turn in less than 24 hours, transforming her from a young girl desperately pleading for help for her mentally ill mother into a child experiencing things she could only have dreamt of.

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In a remarkable twist of fate, Sonia has found herself at the centre of an outpouring of love and generosity after her heartbreaking video caught the attention of comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi with the comedian opening the door to a new chapter of possibilities and Sonia getting her first-ever flight.

The flight was organised after Sonia shared her ambitions to become a pilot while appealing for help to see her through her education.

Eric was genuinely impressed by the minor’s confidence and promised to make arrangements for her first flight after learning that she has never been on a plane.

Inside Sonia's life-changing 24 hours: First flight, changes & big plans after Eric Omondi intervened

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Dressed like a pilot, Sonia boarded her flight in the company of the comedian and was allowed into the cockpit, where she was recording, having an experience that she could only have dreamed of just hours earlier.

Sonia’s emotional plea to well-wishers to rescue her mum & family

The philanthropist swung into action shortly after the viral video in which Sonia appealed for help in getting her mum to access treatment.

The minor revelaed that her mother has been battling mental health challenges, with the family struggling financially and unable to see her through treatment.

She emphasised that her greatest wish was to see her recover and appealed with well-wishers to come through for her family.

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“Please kindly help my mother to go to hospital…Nitawashukuru sana. Naomba tu mmepeleke hosi, akuwe vizuri, akiwa vizuri nitaskia moyo wangu umetulia na niko sawa," she explained.

Sonia also requested for support to see her through her education, revealing that her mother ekes a living collecting reusable and recyclable items and is not able to provide for them, with her grandmother and neighbours stepping in to support.

Eric Omondi’s intervention

Omondi posted a brief statement, accompanied with the video and revealed his intention to help.

The comedian who has been a blessing to many Kenyan families in difficult situations noted that he will not rest until Sonia’s mother gets treatment.

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“Hakuna kupumzika. Huyu Lazima tumpate Leo na Kesho we admit her. This beautiful girl needs her Mother. Please listen to the video. TEAM SISI KWA SISI Kesho tunatoa Huyu mtoi hapa,” Omondi declared.

Inside Sonia's life-changing 24 hours: First flight, changes & big plans after Eric Omondi intervened

He also pledged to build a new home for the struggling family, and see to it that the girl is fully taken care of as her mother recovers.

“We will build them a new Home and take full care of this girl as the Mother recovers. Help me find her…PLEASE,” he added.

What Eric Omondi has done for the family so far and the plans

Within hours of posting the video on his social media platforms, Omondi made it to Mathare where and organised for the minor’s ailing mother to be taken to hospital.

The comedian also set up a paybill number through which well-wishers may support the family and shared the details on his social media platforms, marking the beginning of life-changing initiative driven by collective compassion and generousity.

Inside Sonia's life-changing 24 hours: First flight, changes & big plans after Eric Omondi intervened

With the support of Sisi Kwa Sisi, the philanthropist intends to buy a piece of land on which the family's new home will be built.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will also be used to set up an education fund for Sonia and her brother.

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