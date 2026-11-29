DCI confirm raid at Ol Pejeta, arrest of CEO and wildlife trophies & firearms seized: Here’s what we know

DCI confirm raid at Ol Pejeta, arrest of CEO and wildlife trophies & firearms seized: Here’s what we know

DCI confirm raid at Ol Pejeta, arrest of CEO and wildlife trophies & firearms seized: Here’s what we know

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of Ol Pejeta CEO Justin Heath during a raid that saw sleuths recover several rounds of ammunition, firearms and wildlife trophies.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI has confirmed the arrest of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Justin Heath and the recovery of several firearms and wildlife trophies.

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In a statement released on Sunday, November 29, 2026, the DCI noted that Heath was arrested in a sting operation following intelligence-led investigations into suspicious dealings at the conservancy.

“A multi-agency security operation in Laikipia County has unearthed a cache of unlawfully held ammunition, seven firearms and wildlife trophies, culminating in the arrest of the CEO of Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

The operation, mounted by detectives from DCI Laikipia working alongside officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), followed intelligence-led investigations into the suspected unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and wildlife trophies at a residential property within the conservancy.

Some of the firearms, ammunition and two tusks that were recovered by DCI officers during a raid at Ol Pejeta Conservancy

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The operation which was conducted by KWS and DCI officers saw the sleuths recover a cache of firearms and wildlife trophies.

What DCI officers found during the search at Ol Pejeta Conservancy

The team combed through the premises belonging to Heath where several rounds of ammunition and firearms were recovered.

DCI confirm raid at Ol Pejeta, arrest of CEO and wildlife trophies & firearms seized: Here’s what we know

“Armed with a search warrant, the multi-agency team descended on the premises belonging to the conservancy’s CEO, Mr Justin Heath. Their initial search yielded firearms and rounds of ammunition stashed in the boot of a vehicle, registration number KCG 865Y as follows; two Winchester rifles of .375 and .243 calibres, alongside five other firearms: Lawn & Holder, Cooswel & Horizon, W. Meadows, Benelli and Ferlach.

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“Additionally, officers recovered ammunition of various calibres, comprising 71 rounds of .375 calibre, two rounds of .458 calibre, 149 rounds of .450 calibre, 83 rounds of .243 calibre, 423 rounds of 12-bore calibre, and 110 rounds of .470 calibre.

According to the DCI, the ammunition was not reflected in the conservancy’s firearms records, while no satisfactory explanation or supporting documentation was provided to account for its possession.

Wildlife trophies recovered during raid at Ol Pejeta Conservancy

The search extended to the conservancy’s armoury where several wildlife trophies were seized.

“The search then shifted to the conservancy’s armoury, where detectives made another discovery: two elephant tusks weighing 31.10kg and 28.50kg respectively, alongside a dried lion skin.

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Some of the firearms and ammunition that were recovered by DCI officers during a raid at Ol Pejeta Conservancy and its CEO

DCI detailed that neither the tusks nor the lion skin had been declared to KWS or entered in the conservancy’s records, raising further questions about their possession and handling.