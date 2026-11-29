Left to Right: Red Bull Scramboo 2026 winners Enock Wekesa, Swaib Musa and David Knight celebrate after winning the third edition of the competition at Uhuru Park. Image: Red Bull Scramboo

Left to Right: Red Bull Scramboo 2026 winners Enock Wekesa, Swaib Musa and David Knight celebrate after winning the third edition of the competition at Uhuru Park. Image: Red Bull Scramboo

The winning team of Enock Wekesa, Swaib Musa and David Knight were too good for 21 others as they claimed top honours at Red Bull Scramboo 2026.

Flying Dutch were the winners of Red Bull Scramboo 2026, beating 21 rival teams in an energy-sapping cycling contest that blended speed, creativity and daring riding at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

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The victorious team, which had Enock Wekesa, Swaib Musa and David Knight, clinched the title after impressing judges with its bicycle design, costumes, opening performance and racing ability.

Victory secured the three trio an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa in 2027 to experience a Red Bull event, which is another gravity-powered competition in which teams build and race their own carts, combining creativity and showmanship.

Sch-Corpion recorded the fastest run, completing the course in 58.7 seconds, followed by Podcast on Wheels in 63 seconds. Flying Dutch and Gathman tied at 81 seconds, while Bike Cheque clocked 86 seconds. Flying Dutch still won the overall championship, with an overall ranking score of 9, ahead of Bike Cheque (10) and Podcast on Wheels (14).

A panel of four judges – comedian Mammito, actor Njugush, Julius Wololo and 10-time BMX champion Mattias Dandois – assessed the teams on creativity of their bike designs and 1 minute opening skit.

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Top bikers fight it out for top honours

The competition brought Uhuru Park alive with unconventional, do-it-yourself bicycles, colourful costumes and daring downhill manoeuvres as riders tackled a course packed with twists, turns and obstacles.

Each team had to keep its customised bicycle intact while navigating the track at speed, with every turn testing the riders’ balance, control and teamwork. The opening performances added another layer of competition, as teams sought to win over the judges and spectators before the race even began.

Unlike conventional cycling contests, where the fastest rider usually takes the honours, Red Bull Scramboo rewards a combination of ingenuity, showmanship and riding skill. A quick finish can help, but it does not guarantee victory.

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The format draws inspiration from the nostalgic Kenyan expression “ku’Scramboooo”, associated with cyclists showing off their tricks, distinctive riding styles and flair to impress friends and spectators.

For many, the event rekindled memories of childhood afternoons spent modifying bicycles, attaching makeshift accessories and challenging friends to races around the neighbourhood. Red Bull Scramboo turns that spirit of experimentation and friendly rivalry into a sporting spectacle.

Njugush thrilled by stiff competition

“The action was thrilling from start to finish. The teams brought incredible energy to their performances, and the racing was tight, with riders navigating the course and fighting to keep their bicycles together,” said Njugush.

“It was exciting to see that childhood spirit come alive, with everyone putting their own style and personality into the competition.”

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The event also opened the course to participants without professional cycling experience, giving them a platform to showcase their creativity, teamwork and ability to turn unconventional ideas into working machines.