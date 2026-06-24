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MP Otiende's Widows Bill : Eight protections that could change thousands of lives

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 00:18 - 25 June 2026
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Hon. Dr. Paul Otiende Amollo, is a constitutional expert and current Member of Parliament (MP) for Rarieda Constituency under the ODM party (Image: Files)
From property grabbing to forced eviction, widows across Kenya have long faced challenges after losing their spouses. A proposed law now seeks to strengthen their rights and protect them from abuse and discrimination.
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The death of a spouse is devastating enough.

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For some widows, however, grief is only the beginning.

Across parts of Kenya, widows have reported losing land, homes, businesses and other property after the death of their husbands.

Others have faced pressure to undergo harmful cultural practices or have found themselves battling relatives over inheritance and housing rights.

A new Bill sponsored by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo seeks to address these challenges by creating stronger legal protections for widowed persons.

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If passed, the Widowed Persons Protection Bill, 2026, could significantly change how widows are treated under the law.

A business woman running a grocery stall in Homa Bay County (Image: Files)
A business woman running a grocery stall in Homa Bay County (Image: Files)

1. Protection against property grabbing

One of the Bill's key proposals is protection from unlawful seizure of property.

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This means widows would be protected against attempts to take away land, homes, livestock, businesses and other assets belonging to the deceased spouse's estate.

2. The right to remain in the matrimonial home

The Bill seeks to protect widows from arbitrary eviction after the death of a spouse.

In practice, this would mean relatives or other parties cannot simply force a widow out of her home without following the law.

3. A ban on harmful cultural practices

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The proposed law also targets practices that have long attracted criticism from human rights groups.

These include forced widow inheritance, ritual cleansing and other customs considered degrading, coercive or harmful.

4. Protection from discrimination

Under the Bill, widows would be entitled to equal treatment regardless of age, religion, ethnicity, disability or economic status.

The proposal seeks to ensure widowhood does not become a basis for exclusion or unfair treatment.

A small scale business woman running a street eatery in Siaya (Image: Files)
A small scale business woman running a street eatery in Siaya (Image: Files)

5. Easier access to justice

The legislation proposes stronger mechanisms for reporting violations and seeking legal remedies.

The goal is to make it easier for widows to challenge abuse, harassment or unlawful actions affecting their rights.

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6. Support for economic independence

Losing a spouse can also mean losing a major source of income.

The Bill promotes access to economic opportunities and support programmes aimed at reducing financial vulnerability after bereavement.

7. Recognition of dignity and human rights

Beyond property and inheritance matters, the legislation emphasises respect for the dignity, autonomy and human rights of widowed persons.

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It seeks to place widows at the center of decisions affecting their lives.

8. Penalties for offenders

The Bill proposes legal consequences for individuals who dispossess, harass, abuse or exploit widows.

Supporters argue that meaningful penalties are necessary to deter violations and strengthen enforcement.

The significance of the bill

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At its core, the proposed law seeks to ensure that losing a spouse does not also mean losing one's home, property, livelihood or dignity.

While the Bill must still go through the legislative process before becoming law, it signals growing efforts to address challenges that many widows continue to face across the country.

For thousands of women, the proposal is about more than legal reform. It is about protection during one of life's most difficult moments.

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