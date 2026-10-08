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Kisumu man sentenced to life imprisonment after defiling 9-month-old step-daughter

Tunoi Kevin 18:10 - 08 October 2026
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The man who is the stepfather of the infant, intentionally and unlawfully defiled the child.
Witnesses told the court that the beastly act was committed while the child's mother had stepped out of the house to seek medication
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A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kombewa Law Courts for defiling his nine-month-old step-daughter in Kisumu County.

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Principal Magistrate Jocelyn Kimetto convicted the man of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

He had also faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11(1) of the same Act. He denied both charges.

The court heard that the offence took place on July 19, 2025, at about 8.30pm in Seme Sub-County. The convict, who is the stepfather of the infant, intentionally and unlawfully defiled the child.

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The prosecution called four witnesses. One of them was a clinician who examined the child and found that she had sustained a fractured thigh bone and visible lacerations, which pointed to defilement.

Witnesses told the court that the act was committed while the child's mother had stepped out of the house. She had gone to her mother-in-law to seek medication for pain in her left hand.

After weighing the evidence from both the prosecution and the defence, the magistrate ruled that the State had proved its case.

"Upon considering the entire prosecution and defence evidence, I make a finding that the prosecution has discharged their burden of proof against the accused on the main charge and meets the required standard of beyond reasonable doubt," said Kimetto.

Kyalo Mbobu killers

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In another court, Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and two police constables, Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi, are to be charged with the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbolu.

The decision comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the charges.

Prominent lawyer Mbobu was a renowned lawyer, university lecturer and author. He was allegedly attacked and killed on 9 September 2025 in Nairobi.

Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was killed in cold blood along Lang’ata/Magadi Road in Nairobi.

Suspects Cheruiyot and Borboroi were arraigned today before Justice Diana Kavedza at the High Court in Kibera. They did not take a plea.

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The court directed that the two police constables undergo a mental assessment at Mbagathi Hospital.

Justice Kavedza also directed that Mbithe, Mulwa and Mr Mulwa be produced in court.

Mbithe and Ms Mulwa are remanded at Lang'ata Women's Prison, while Mr Mulwa will be held at Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison.

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