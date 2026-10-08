Kisumu man sentenced to life imprisonment after defiling 9-month-old step-daughter

DPP secures life imprisonment for Kisumu step-father who defiled infant. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a life imprisonment sentence for a 37-year old man for defiling an infant. Hon. Jocelyn Kimetto, the Principal Magistrate Court at Kombewa Magistrate Court convicted the man with defilement contrary to Section 8 (1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006 as charged by the Prosecution led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Ms. Caroline Kiptum. The convict faced with an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to section 11 (1) of the same Act. The convict who is a step-father to the nine-month old baby denied both charges. The court heard that on 19th July, 2025 at around 8.30PM in Seme Sub-County within Kisumu County, the convict intentionally and unlawfully defiled a minor aged nine months. Prosecution provided the court with overwhelming evidence calling up four witnesses who testified in support of the charges filed against the convict including a clinician who during medical examination found that the minor had sustained a fracture of the thigh bone, had visible lacerations making an inference of defilement. Prosecution witnesses showed that the convict committed the heinous act when the minor’s mother stepped out of the house to seek medication from her mother in-law as she was experiencing pain on her left hand. “Upon considering the entire prosecution and defence evidence, I make a finding that the prosecution has discharged their burden of prove against accused on the main charge and meets the required standard of beyond reasonable doubt,” said Hon. Kimetto. The convict has fourteen days within which to appeal the sentence. #HakiNaUsawa