Kisumu man sentenced to life imprisonment after defiling 9-month-old step-daughter
A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Kombewa Law Courts for defiling his nine-month-old step-daughter in Kisumu County.
Principal Magistrate Jocelyn Kimetto convicted the man of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.
He had also faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child, contrary to Section 11(1) of the same Act. He denied both charges.
The court heard that the offence took place on July 19, 2025, at about 8.30pm in Seme Sub-County. The convict, who is the stepfather of the infant, intentionally and unlawfully defiled the child.
DPP secures life imprisonment for Kisumu step-father who defiled infant. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured a life imprisonment sentence for a 37-year old man for defiling an infant. Hon. Jocelyn Kimetto, the Principal Magistrate Court at Kombewa Magistrate Court convicted the man with defilement contrary to Section 8 (1) as read with Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006 as charged by the Prosecution led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Ms. Caroline Kiptum. The convict faced with an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to section 11 (1) of the same Act. The convict who is a step-father to the nine-month old baby denied both charges. The court heard that on 19th July, 2025 at around 8.30PM in Seme Sub-County within Kisumu County, the convict intentionally and unlawfully defiled a minor aged nine months. Prosecution provided the court with overwhelming evidence calling up four witnesses who testified in support of the charges filed against the convict including a clinician who during medical examination found that the minor had sustained a fracture of the thigh bone, had visible lacerations making an inference of defilement. Prosecution witnesses showed that the convict committed the heinous act when the minor’s mother stepped out of the house to seek medication from her mother in-law as she was experiencing pain on her left hand. “Upon considering the entire prosecution and defence evidence, I make a finding that the prosecution has discharged their burden of prove against accused on the main charge and meets the required standard of beyond reasonable doubt,” said Hon. Kimetto. The convict has fourteen days within which to appeal the sentence. #HakiNaUsawa— Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) October 8, 2026
The prosecution called four witnesses. One of them was a clinician who examined the child and found that she had sustained a fractured thigh bone and visible lacerations, which pointed to defilement.
Witnesses told the court that the act was committed while the child's mother had stepped out of the house. She had gone to her mother-in-law to seek medication for pain in her left hand.
After weighing the evidence from both the prosecution and the defence, the magistrate ruled that the State had proved its case.
"Upon considering the entire prosecution and defence evidence, I make a finding that the prosecution has discharged their burden of proof against the accused on the main charge and meets the required standard of beyond reasonable doubt," said Kimetto.
Kyalo Mbobu killers
In another court, Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and two police constables, Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi, are to be charged with the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbolu.
The decision comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the charges.
Prominent lawyer Mbobu was a renowned lawyer, university lecturer and author. He was allegedly attacked and killed on 9 September 2025 in Nairobi.
Suspects Cheruiyot and Borboroi were arraigned today before Justice Diana Kavedza at the High Court in Kibera. They did not take a plea.
The court directed that the two police constables undergo a mental assessment at Mbagathi Hospital.
Justice Kavedza also directed that Mbithe, Mulwa and Mr Mulwa be produced in court.
Mbithe and Ms Mulwa are remanded at Lang'ata Women's Prison, while Mr Mulwa will be held at Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison.
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