DPP: 5 to face murder charges over fatal shooting of lawyer Kyalo Mbolu

DPP approves murder charges against five suspects in lawyer Kyalo Mbolu case. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against five suspects accused of killing lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbolu. The suspects are politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and two police constables, Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi. Mr. Cheruiyot and Mr. Borboroi were today arraigned before Justice Diana Kavedza at the High Court in Kibera but did not take a plea. The court directed that they undergo a mental assessment at Mbagathi Hospital. Justice Kavedza also directed the production of Ms. Mbithe and Ms. Mulwa, who are remanded at Lang’ata Women’s Prison, and Mr. Mulwa who is at Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison. The three are separately charged with the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso. The five suspects are scheduled to take plea on 27th October 2026, after the court receives the mental assessment report. Mbolu, a renowned lawyer, university lecturer and author, was allegedly attacked and killed on 9th of September 2025 in Nairobi. #HakiNaUsawa