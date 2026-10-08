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DPP: 5 to face murder charges over fatal shooting of lawyer Kyalo Mbolu

Tunoi Kevin 14:59 - 08 October 2026
Scene where Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was killed in cold blood along Lang’ata/Magadi Road in Nairobi.
Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu was ambushed and fatally shot in his car on 9 September 2025 in Nairobi.
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Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and two police constables, Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemei Borboroi, are to be charged with the murder of lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbolu.

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The decision comes after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the charges.

Prominent lawyer Mbobu was a renowned lawyer, university lecturer and author. He was allegedly attacked and killed on 9 September 2025 in Nairobi.

Suspects Cheruiyot and Borboroi were arraigned today before Justice Diana Kavedza at the High Court in Kibera. They did not take a plea.

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The court directed that the two police constables undergo a mental assessment at Mbagathi Hospital.

Justice Kavedza also directed that Mbithe, Mulwa and Mr Mulwa be produced in court.

Mbithe and Ms Mulwa are remanded at Lang'ata Women's Prison, while Mr Mulwa will be held at Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison.

DCI makes breakthrough in murder investigation

In September, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation made a critical breakthrough in the high-profile murder investigation of Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

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In an intelligence-led operation conductedc, law enforcement conducted, within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The second suspect, identified by police as Nicholas Lemiso Naula, was cornered by detectives following days of intense forensic tracking and covert surveillance.

According to investigators, Lemiso is believed to have played a pivotal logistical role in the violent crime, serving as the Boda Boda rider who ferried the principal hitman directly to and from the crime scene on the night of the shooting.

Lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu was tragically shot dead on September 9, 2025, while driving along Magadi Road in Nairobi.

The attackers intercepted his vehicle in what investigators suspect was a carefully orchestrated hit before fleeing the scene into the night.

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The brutal nature of the killing sparked widespread outrage and grief across Kenya’s legal fraternity, prompting the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to demand a swift, transparent, and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

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