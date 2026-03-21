How 'Walker, Texas Ranger', the show that made Chuck Norris, was born

It’s a cold evening in 2005. The family gathers in the living room. The song begins playing on the TV, “In the eyes of the Ranger, the unsuspected stranger, had better know the truth of wrong from right” Then he pops up on the screen, Chuck Norris, the greatest martial arts man yet, and the next 45 minutes belong to him. Here is how Walker, Texas Ranger was made in the 90’s, before it hit our screens on KBC.

Chuck Norris died on March 19, 2026, at 86, having spent much of the last three decades of his public life inseparable from one character: Cordell Walker.

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But the road to that role was longer, and far messier, than the finished product suggested.

A decade in the making

The blueprint for Walker, Texas Ranger was drawn up ten years before it reached television.

In 1983, Norris starred in 'Lone Wolf McQuade' as J.J. McQuade, a solitary Texas Ranger and former Marine who used martial arts to dismantle an arms-smuggling operation.

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Chuck Norris in Lone Wolf McQuade (1983) as J.J. McQuade, a solitary Texas Ranger and former Marine

The film opened on April 15, 1983, as the highest-grossing new release of its opening weekend.

When producers Albert S. Ruddy, Leslie Greif, Paul Haggis, and Christopher Canaan began developing a CBS series in the early 1990s, they took McQuade as their prototype, redeveloping J.J. McQuade into Cordell Walker.

Norris, by then a 53-year-old established film star, was selective about the move to television.

He agreed to the project on the condition that the show maintain a clear moral direction.

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"There's a lot of action, but it's all done with a moral background. It's justice fighting injustice," he said in 1994.

He wanted a character who used violence only as a last resort and whose stories conveyed messages about community and anti-drug values.

Chuck Norris appears as Cordell Walker in an action scene for Walker, Texas Ranger

He also insisted that the show be filmed exclusively in Texas, making it the first primetime series to be shot entirely in the Lone Star State.

Walker was written as a half-Cherokee Vietnam veteran, which grounded the character in American cultural identity rather than a generic action hero mould.

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Nearly dead before it aired

The series was initially developed under Cannon Television, with executive producer Allison Moore and supervising producer J. Michael Straczynski shaping the early episodes, before Straczynski left to launch 'Babylon 5'.

Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger

Production was midway through Season 1 when Cannon TV ran out of funds and shut down.

CBS held one completed two-hour pilot movie, went ahead and aired it on April 21, 1993, and the numbers were striking.

The premiere drew a 16.5 rating and 27 share, performing well across all age groups from children to adults over 50.

CBS partnered with Columbia Pictures Television to take over financing, and the show was back on track.

A hit series and a long legal fight

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The success did not go uncontested.

Director Steve Carver and his production partner, Yoram Ben-Ami, sued for USD 500 million, alleging that Walker was too close to McQuade.

The case dragged on for years.

It was ultimately resolved when Orion Pictures granted CBS a retroactive licence to use Lone Wolf McQuade as the basis for the series, effective January 1, 1990, and continuing in perpetuity.

On screen, the formula worked.

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Clarence Gilyard played Walker's partner James Trivette, and Sheree J. Wilson played assistant district attorney Alexandra Cahill, giving Norris's stoic ranger a reliable human context around him.

Chuck Norris and fellow costars appear in promotional material for Walker, Texas Ranger. Clarence Gilyard (right) played Walker's partner James Trivette.

The show ranked among the Top 25 programmes from 1995 to 1999 and was broadcast in over 100 countries.

CBS credited Norris and his brother Aaron for running a tight, reliable production: always on budget, always on time, always willing to deliver extra episodes when the network asked.

Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker

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Norris announced the ending himself.

The two-hour series finale on May 19, 2001, drew 10.82 million viewers, CBS's largest Saturday night audience in 16 months.

The show had lasted eight seasons and outlived the network trend that built it.

How it got to KBC

Getting Walker, Texas Ranger to a screen in Nairobi was not a Kenyan decision.

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Columbia TriStar Television, which handled international distribution for the show, sold it to broadcasters across more than 100 countries.

The late Chuck Norris

Public broadcasters were natural buyers: the show was inexpensive to licence relative to local production, posed no language barrier, and its themes of justice resonated across audiences with minimal adjustment.

KBC picked it up in the mid-2000s, by which point the CBS run had already ended.

For many Kenyan viewers, it did not matter that they were watching reruns.

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