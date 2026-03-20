Life & times of Chuck Norris, family, career, achievements

Chuck Norris' big break came in 1972 when he starred alongside Bruce Lee in the film 'Way of the Dragon'. The fight scene between the two remains one of the most iconic in martial arts cinema.

Carlos Ray ‘Chuck’ Norris was born on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, United States.

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From humble beginnings, he rose to become one of the most recognisable action stars in the world, a martial arts champion, and a lasting pop culture icon.

He passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy that spans sports, film, television, and internet culture.

Early life and martial arts journey

Norris had a modest and often difficult childhood. After his parents’ divorce, he moved with his mother to California, where he grew up shy and unremarkable in school.

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His life changed dramatically when he joined the United States Air Force in 1958. During his deployment to South Korea, he began training in martial arts, an experience that would shape the rest of his life.

After returning to the United States, Norris opened a series of karate schools and quickly gained recognition as a skilled fighter.

He went on to become a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate Champion and held the title for several years before retiring from competition in 1974.

He later founded his own martial arts system, Chun Kuk Do, and helped train thousands of students worldwide.

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Transition to Hollywood

Norris’s transition from martial arts to acting was encouraged by actor Steve McQueen, one of his students.

His big break came in 1972 when he starred alongside Bruce Lee in the film 'Way of the Dragon'. The fight scene between the two remains one of the most iconic in martial arts cinema.

From there, Norris built a successful film career, especially throughout the late 1970s and 1980s. He became known for playing tough, disciplined heroes who fought injustice and defended the weak.

Notable movies and television work

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Chuck Norris appeared in more than 20 films and numerous television productions. Some of his most notable works include: Way of the Dragon (1972)

Breaker! Breaker! (1977)

Good Guys Wear Black (1978)

A Force of One (1979)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Missing in Action series (1984–1988)

Code of Silence (1985)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Hitman (1991)

His biggest mainstream success came with the television series 'Walker, Texas Ranger', which aired from 1993 to 2001.

In the show, he played Cordell Walker, a disciplined Texas Ranger who used martial arts to fight crime. The series turned him into a household name across generations.

Interestingly, his final film appearance was in the 2026 movie 'Zombie Plane', released shortly after his death.

Family and personal life

Norris was married twice. His first marriage was to Dianne Holechek, which lasted over 30 years. In 1998, he married Gena O’Kelley, with whom he remained until his death.

He had five children: Mike, Eric, Dina, Dakota, and Danilee.

Despite his tough on-screen persona, Norris was known to be deeply family-oriented and a devout Christian.

He was also involved in philanthropy, particularly through his organisation Kickstart Kids, which aimed to teach discipline and character to young people through martial arts.

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Awards and recognition

Throughout his career, Norris received several awards and honours recognising both his entertainment work and his influence.

In addition, he achieved major recognition in martial arts, including being one of the most decorated karate champions of his era and earning high-level black belts across multiple disciplines.

He was also named an honorary United States Marine, highlighting his cultural and patriotic influence.

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Cultural impact and legacy

Beyond his films and achievements, Chuck Norris became a global cultural phenomenon through the viral 'Chuck Norris Facts', humorous internet jokes exaggerating his strength and invincibility.

For example, Chuck Norris doesn’t wear a watch. He decides what time it is.