How Ruto is cementing Raila’s legacy: The presidents 5 bold actions & their impact

President William Ruto is shaping how the present and future generations will remember former Prime Minister Raila Odinga through a series of bold actions.

The former Prime Minister who died on October 15, 2025 was a tireless champion of multiparty democracy, a bridge-builder in times of division, and a relentless voice for reform who shaped Kenya’s democratic journey and President Ruto has seen to it that Raila’s great sacrifices and contributions are not lost by keeping his legacy alive.

Ruto who was once Raila’s sharpest political adversary has emerged as the architect of the latter’s enduring legacy through deliberate state symbolism, institutional recognition, and a reframing of national memory that has affirmed the fallen opposition titan as a foundational figure of Kenya’s democratic story.

Correcting history with facts

In his lifetime, Raila was a political behemoth who ran for the presidency a record five times. In the heated moment of political contests, narratives were churned out by opponents who frequently turned to misinformation and falsehoods to win and fuelled Kenya’s long history of elite political rivalry.

The mistake may have happened in the past but the president is not letting it slide as he leads the nation in rewriting Raila Odinga's place in history.

Ruto who was among Odinga’s fiercest rivals and who defeated the former Prime Minister in the hotly-contested 2022 presidential election is intentionally correcting this by publicly acknowledging Odinga as a “nation builder” and democracy icon, shifting state narrative away from electoral rivalry toward historical contribution.

Significance of the highest honour, Chief of the Golden Heart of Kenya (CGH)

The Mashujaa Day 2025 which was commemorated five days after Raila’s death was dedicated to the former Prime Minsiter while also celebrating the selfless service of many other heroes.

President Ruto posthumously conferred on the late Raila the highest honour in Kenya, Chief of the Golden Heart of Kenya (CGH) in recognition of his extraordinary contributions and enduring legacy.

The government and people of Kenya inscribe Hon Raila Odinga’s name among the foremost of our heroes, under the public seal of the Republic. On behalf of a grateful nation, and through the authority vested in me as President, I have today posthumously conferred upon the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga the highest honour of the Republic, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G.H.).

How Talanta Stadium will anchor Raila's legacy

Kenyas iconic Tlanta stadium that is under construction will now bear the name of the former Prime Minister after President William Ruto approved its renaming to Raila Odinga International Stadium.

“ I have heard what the Governor of Nairobi has said , that the Talanta Stadium should be given what name? Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium? I have heard you. And when we finish it, we will do that,” Ruto said.

This mark of honour effectively transformed Raila’s memory into a living, public experience that will live on beyond the speeches, ensuring that the former Prime Ministers contributions remain visible across generations.

Consequently, the stadium will become a lasting monument with each event hosted there becoming a quiet act of remembrance, linking collective joy, struggle, and identity to the values he stood for and weaving his name into Kenya’s social life.

State funeral

When announcing the death of Raila Odinga to the nation on 15 October 2025, President Ruto directed that flags fly at half-mast for the several days of national mourning to acknowledge Odinga’s role in Kenya’s democratic struggle.

The former Prime Minister was also honoured with a state funeral complete with military honours.

State funerals date back to 1978 when Kenya’s first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was accorded one. It is a rare national honour reserved for distinguished Kenyans whose service left an enduring imprint on the nation.

Legacy Project

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report formed the foundation of Raila’s truce with Ruto that birthed the broad-based government after a charged political period that saw Kenyans camp in the streets on several days.

President Ruto has made public his resolve to ensure the full implementation of the 10-Point Agenda , with a team in place to ensure its full implementation.

The NADCO report seeks to foster national cohesion and drive inclusive prosperity through what the two leaders described as “a broad framework for cooperation and collaboration across all political formations and other key stakeholders” and is aligned with the values that the former Prime Minister stood for.