Kenya Defence Forces jets flying during the Jamuhuri Day airshow at Nyayo Stadium on December 12, 2025.

Slicing through the skies, the jets wreaked havoc along their flight paths, leaving several widows shattered, sending resident of Nairobi West into a state of panic and reportedly left some buildings damaged.

Kenya’s airpower was on display during the Jamhuri Day celebrations presided over by President Willim Ruto on December 12, 2025.

As in the previous celebrations, military jets and aircrafts lined the sky in a glorious display of the defence forces’ skill and readiness to defend the skies with the president and the crowd cheering.

However, yesterday’s celebrations were like no other as the iconic Northrop F-5 Tiger II fighter jets roared over the packed stadium, descending unusually low with the crew thrilling the crowd with skilled manoeuvres.

The powerful vibrations produced by the engines drowned the loud cheers as President Ruto and the crowd held their breath.

Northrop F-5 Tiger II fighter jets

Manufactured by the Northrop Corporation which later became part of the Northrop Grumman, the aircraft is a marvel of engineering that combines efficiency with reliability.

The manufacturer describes the F-5 as “an agile, highly maneuverable, reliable supersonic fighter, combining advanced aerodynamic design, engine performance and low operating costs.”

Combining the prowess of a capable ground-attack platform with the remarkable performance in air assault, F-5 was a gamechanger from the moment the first unit rolled out of the production line in 1964.

Northcorp entered into co-production and licensing agreements with Canada, the Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, Spain and Switzerland which saw more than 2,600 units roll out of production lines.

The manufacturer has continued to ensure that the remain in service by providing “a total system support plan approach that will ensure current F-5 users can obtain the necessary structure spare parts and systems upgrades”.

The F-5 underwent significant upgrade in 1972, making it a cut above the rest in its class and an asset to countries that have it as part of their airpower.

The second-generation F-5E Tiger II in 1972 introduced by Northrop in 1972 features a more powerful engine, greater wing area.

The design also achieved better turn rate, enhanced avionics and integrated optional air-to-air refuelling which cemented its place as the queen of the skies.

Powered by powerful yet fuel-efficient engines, the jet is a tireless workhorse powered by two engines and blends technology with engineering to achieve efficiency and reliability.

The aircraft has in recent days taken up the role of lead training, ceding combat to more advanced fighter jets but still remains a reliable arsenal.

As a major non-NATO ally, Kenya continues to benefit from its strategic partnership with the United States and has this jewel in its collection.