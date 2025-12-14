Lionel Messi’s India tour off to a messy start with chaos & arrest: Here’s all we know

Why football legend Lionel Messi is in India and how his tour is off to a messy start with chaos, arrests and apology

Soccer legend Lionel Messi tour of India is off to a rocky start with chaos marring his appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake stadium on Saturday, December 13, 2025 where thousands had gathered to see the icon.

Tickets for the sold-out event were priced at 3,500 rupees ($38.65) but some fans claimed to have paid more than $130 to see Messi who plays for Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami CF in America.

Expectations were high as the soccer maestro stepped into the field for what many hoped would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

He was scheduled for a 45-minute appearance at the ticketed event in which enthusiasts had paid nearly half a week’s wage to see the Argentinian international.

High hopes meets poor planning as Messi’s Kolkata event descends into chaos

Fans travelled far and wide to occupy the Salt Lake stadium in the capital of the eastern state of West Bengal, with some journeys taking more than two days across the vast country.

To the disappointment of fans, Messi’s appearance was brief, lasting only 20 minutes against what they had hoped would be a memorable interaction with the legend and witnessing him in action.

While others were lucky to get a glimpse of the footballer, many were unlucky as Messi quickly left the field with some speculating that he ,may have felt unsafe and faulting organisers of the event.

Infuriated fans expressed their displeasure by turning chaotic, ripping seats and hurling objects onto the field.

Some expressed their disappointment by climbing onto a fence around the field to protest what they termed as a rip-off after parting with nearly half a week’s wage to secure tickets to the event.

Arrest made & apology to Messi

The chaotic event left disappointed fans with the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee apologising to Messi.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake stadium. I sincerely apologize to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Authorities confirmed that the organiser of the event had been arrested and had pledged in writing to refund all tickets with a probe launched into the incident.

Inside Messi's tour: What the soccer legend is in India to do

The Argentinian international who plies his trade in America’s Major League Soccer landed in India as part of a tour blending sporting excellence with charity.

His itinerary indicates that he is set to attend concerts, launch charity initiatives, grace a youth football clinic and attend a pedal tournament.