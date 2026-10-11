Inside Green Generation Initiative’s colourful Mazingira Day event: 2K trees, fun & learning

Green Generation Initiative (GGI) founder, Elizabeth Wathuti participating in a tree-planting exercise in Oloolua Forest, Turaco Camp to mark Mazingira Day on October 10, 2026. 2,000 indigenous trees were planted during the exercise.

Green Generation Initiative (GGI) founder, Elizabeth Wathuti participating in a tree-planting exercise in Oloolua Forest, Turaco Camp to mark Mazingira Day on October 10, 2026. 2,000 indigenous trees were planted during the exercise.

How Green Generation Initiative GGI turned Mazingira Day into a fun-filled forest restoration mission in Oloolua.

Green Generation Initiative (GGI), led by its founder Elizabeth Wathuti turned Mazingira Day on Saturday, October 10, 2026 into a fun-filled forest restoration mission.

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The initiative which brought together young people, students, corporate representatives and environmental enthusiasts saw 2,000 indigenous trees in Oloolua Forest, Turaco Camp.

The exercise went beyond digging holes and planting seedlings, transforming conservation into an engaging, shared experience through GGI’s Conservation Is Fun initiative, which featured guided nature walks, music, dance, interactive games and environmental education.

Participants at an event organised by Green Generation Initiative (GGI) in Oloolua Forest, Turaco Camp to mark Mazingira Day on October 10, 2026. 2,000 indigenous trees were planted during the exercise.

Inside GGI’s Mazingira Day event

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GGI emphasised its commitment to conservation as a wholistic experience that blends fun, learning and a sense of belonging to a community united by purpose that extends beyong planting trees to caring for them as they grow.

The organisation unpacked the long-term value of trees, noting that it depends on seedling survival and encouraged participants to carry the spirit of Mazingira Day beyond the event by continuing to grow and care for trees, protect ecosystems, and involve others in conservation.

“As an organization, we will continue creating this platform and experience across Kenya as we want all citizens to find joy in caring for nature and feel part of a community that is restoring it.

“Conservation Is Fun brings people together to learn, plant trees, and enjoy that shared experience. Our responsibility continues after the event, because the trees we plant need care to survive and grow,” said Wathuti, the founder and CEO of GGI.

The day closed with participants sharing reflections on what they had learnt and experienced, strengthening their sense of belonging to a community brought together by a shared purpose of caring for nature.

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Kenya's ambitious target of planting 15 billion trees

The initiative marked yet another contribution by GGI to Kenya’s national goal of growing 15 billion trees by 2032, as part of efforts to restore degraded landscapes and increase tree cover.

Participants at an event organised by Green Generation Initiative (GGI) in Oloolua Forest, Turaco Camp to mark Mazingira Day on October 10, 2026. 2,000 indigenous trees were planted during the exercise.

Wathuti and GGI have been on the frontline of Kenya’s conservation efforts, transforming tree planting into a broader movement focused on climate resilience, environmental education and youth leadership.

Her efforts have earned her several awards and recognitions across the globe. She was named among Business Daily's Top 40 Under 40 Women 2026, a recognition that crowned years of years of dedication to environmental restoration and climate action.

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Green Generation Initiative (GGI) founder, Elizabeth Wathuti participating in a tree-planting exercise in Oloolua Forest, Turaco Camp to mark Mazingira Day on October 10, 2026. 2,000 indigenous trees were planted during the exercise.