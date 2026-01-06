DJ Mathias Pace and Idd Aziz’s ‘Beautiful Day’ named official AFCON 2025 anthem

AFCON 2025 has found its rhythm as French DJ Mathias Pace and Kenyan musician Idd Aziz drop Beautiful Day, a cross-continental anthem blending African identity, unity, and football’s unifying spirit.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 has found its soundtrack after French DJ and producer Mathias Pace teamed up with Kenyan Afrohouse star Idd Aziz to release Beautiful Day as the tournament’s official anthem.

The song, unveiled by MLIFE Music Group in partnership with Virgin Music Africa, blends Kiswahili and English lyrics, celebrating Africa’s cultural diversity while emphasizing unity through football. AFCON 2025 is currently underway in Morocco.

According to the producers, Beautiful Day was crafted to mirror the scale and spirit of Africa’s biggest football tournament, combining African musical identity with a global sound.

Since its release, the anthem has been played in stadiums and gained strong traction on digital platforms across the continent.

In Kenya, the song has sparked notable engagement on streaming services and social media, while in Morocco it is trending among the top tracks on YouTube.

It has also gained popularity on TikTok and X, where fans are sharing dance challenges and football-related content under the hashtag #BeautifulDayAFCON.

“This project is more than an anthem; it represents a moment of unity,” said MLIFE Music Group CEO Mike Jean, noting that the song captures the intersection of football, culture, and African identity.

The accompanying music video, directed by Marc Nicolas Guillaume, features vibrant visuals that highlight African heritage, youth, and the energy of the game.

Idd Aziz described the track as a reflection of shared pride across the continent, saying football has a unique power to connect people from different backgrounds.

International recognition has also followed the release. Moroccan-Swedish super-producer RedOne praised the song for balancing African identity with a hopeful message for the next generation, particularly lauding the video’s focus on youth and progress.

Mathias Pace said the goal was to make African fans feel represented through music during the tournament, describing AFCON as not just a competition but a cultural movement.

Beyond music charts, Beautiful Day has earned a nomination for the Baobab d’Or 2026 First Prize for Civic Engagement, an award recognizing projects that promote youth empowerment, community development, and positive social change across Africa and the diaspora.