DJ Krowbar’s wife Joyce Wanjiru passes away

The family of celebrated gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has announced the passing of his wife, Joyce Wanjiru Karumba.

In a statement released on Monday, the family confirmed that Joyce passed away in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026, at 3:00 a.m., after a prolonged health battle.

According to the statement, Joyce demonstrated remarkable courage and faith throughout her illness.

DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba

She underwent a kidney transplant in mid-2025 , after which she faced a series of medical complications.

While an infection towards the end of the year was successfully managed, the family noted that her condition deteriorated in recent weeks.

She had been briefly discharged and was home for about two weeks before being re-admitted for further medical care.

Joyce is remembered as a woman of deep faith, resilience, and love. She is survived by her husband, DJ Karumba Ngatia aka Krowbar, and their three children: Toria, Riri, and Imani.

In their message, the family said they are united in grief but strengthened by their faith, noting that they find comfort in believing she is now at peace.

They also appealed to the public for prayers, love, and respect for their privacy as they make arrangements for her final journey.

The family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received and requested that both the public and media honour their need for privacy during the mourning period.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.