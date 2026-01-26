Advertisement

DJ Krowbar’s wife Joyce Wanjiru passes away

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 15:48 - 26 January 2026
DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba
DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba
Joyce Wanjiru Karumba, wife to celebrated gospel DJ Krowbar, has died after a courageous battle with illness, her family has confirmed.
Advertisement

The family of celebrated gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has announced the passing of his wife, Joyce Wanjiru Karumba.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Monday, the family confirmed that Joyce passed away in the early hours of Monday, January 26, 2026, at 3:00 a.m., after a prolonged health battle.

According to the statement, Joyce demonstrated remarkable courage and faith throughout her illness.

Joyce Wanjiru Karumba
DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba

She underwent a kidney transplant in mid-2025, after which she faced a series of medical complications.

Advertisement

While an infection towards the end of the year was successfully managed, the family noted that her condition deteriorated in recent weeks.

She had been briefly discharged and was home for about two weeks before being re-admitted for further medical care.

Joyce is remembered as a woman of deep faith, resilience, and love. She is survived by her husband, DJ Karumba Ngatia aka Krowbar, and their three children: Toria, Riri, and Imani.

DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba
DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba

In their message, the family said they are united in grief but strengthened by their faith, noting that they find comfort in believing she is now at peace.

Advertisement

They also appealed to the public for prayers, love, and respect for their privacy as they make arrangements for her final journey.

The family expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received and requested that both the public and media honour their need for privacy during the mourning period.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

They encouraged well-wishers to keep the Karumba family in prayer during this difficult time.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba
Entertainment
26.01.2026
DJ Krowbar’s wife Joyce Wanjiru passes away
How data-driven Ad creatives outperform guesswork marketing
Brands
26.01.2026
How data-driven Ad creatives outperform guesswork marketing
What it means when cities become testing grounds for human limits
News Sports
26.01.2026
What it means when cities become testing grounds for human limits
Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Local
26.01.2026
Ahmednasir, Gachagua find common ground on corruption in Northern Kenya counties
Gachagua: 7 assassination attempts & how I have survived
Politics
25.01.2026
Gachagua: 7 assassination attempts & how I have survived
Orengo, Sifuna & Babu Owino lead ODM showdown over Ruto support as cracks widen
Politics
25.01.2026
Orengo, Sifuna & Babu Owino lead ODM showdown over Ruto support as cracks widen