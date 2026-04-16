Daudi Anguka - Why organ trafficking stories are striking a nerve in Kenya

With the cost of living rising and economic opportunities remaining unevenly distributed, the line between choice and coercion becomes increasingly blurred.

Kenyan film and television in recent years have begun to lean into darker, more unsettling themes, stories that reflect not just imagination, but the anxieties simmering beneath everyday life.

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Among them, narratives centred on organ trafficking have emerged with a particular intensity.

While they may appear extreme at first glance, their growing prominence points to something deeper: a society grappling with inequality, survival, and the uncomfortable realities of desperation.

At the centre of this shift is Coast-based filmmaker Daudi Anguka, whose latest project 'Mizani' explores the murky underworld of organ trafficking along the Coast.

Yet to view such productions purely as entertainment would be to miss the point.

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These stories resonate because they are rooted in lived realities, ones that many would rather not confront directly.

When survival becomes a transaction

The power of organ trafficking narratives lies in their simplicity. What happens when survival itself becomes negotiable?

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Anguka does not shy away from this tension. “Poverty pushes people to terrifying choices. Some are ready to sell their organs. Some don’t even know they have lost them,” he explains.

It is an observation, but one that reflects broader socio-economic pressures facing many Kenyans today.

With the cost of living rising and economic opportunities remaining unevenly distributed, the line between choice and coercion becomes increasingly blurred.

Stories like 'Mizani' tap into this grey area, forcing audiences to confront a difficult question, how far would one go to survive?

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Daudi Anguka, CEO of AR Films and an award-winning Kenyan filmmaker

One theme, many realities

While organ trafficking may seem like a distant or exaggerated threat, its narrative appeal lies in its adaptability. It is not confined to one place, class, or circumstance.

Reflecting on his earlier work, Anguka notes, “ When I made Mvera , I realised something terrifying: organ trafficking is a massive chain, and it changes shape depending on where you look. One theme, many realities. One truth, many stories.”

This multiplicity is precisely what makes such stories resonate. They are not just about crime; they are about systems, networks of exploitation that thrive in environments where vulnerability is widespread.

By situating these narratives within familiar settings, filmmakers blur the line between fiction and possibility, making the threat feel uncomfortably close.

Reflection or amplification?

Yet an important question lingers: are these stories reflecting reality, or amplifying fear?

On one hand, there is value in bringing hidden issues into public consciousness. Storytelling, as Anguka insists, must entertain and educate.

By dramatising complex social issues, filmmakers can spark conversations that might otherwise remain buried.

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On the other hand, there is a risk of distortion. Organ trafficking, while real, is not an everyday occurrence for most Kenyans.

Repeated portrayals can create a sense of pervasive danger, shaping public perception in ways that may not fully align with reality.

This tension is not unique to Kenya. Globally, crime dramas often walk a fine line between awareness and sensationalism.

The difference lies in execution, whether the story invites understanding or merely trades in shock value.

The moral weight of “Mizani”

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The very title 'Mizani', meaning which means scale, brings out the moral balancing act at the heart of these narratives.

It is not simply about victims and perpetrators, but about choices made under pressure.

Daudi Anguka, CEO of AR Films and an award-winning Kenyan filmmaker ( Photo courtesy, Daudi Anguka Instagram)

As Anguka puts it, “For me, the show interprets the scale of life. Do you save yourself? Or do you destroy yourself?”

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Ultimately, the resonance of organ trafficking stories in Kenya today is less about the crime itself and more about what it represents.