Body features that help actors land back-to-back roles

Actor Ben Tekee has opened up about the truth behind his signature big belly and no, it isn’t manufactured.

The belly is completely real, but he has learned to use it as a prop, turning it into a reliable asset whenever a character requires an older, slower, or more seasoned look.

Speaking on Emos Njoroge’s YouTube channel, Tekee explained that the feature helps him convincingly portray men in their forties or fifties.

This has become one of his most dependable selling points in auditions, and many Kenyan directors now associate his body silhouette with fatherly, comedic, or laid-back roles.

But this is not unique to him. Around the world, actors have built strong careers by embracing distinct physical features that make them instantly recognisable on screen.

These natural traits often become visual signatures that help audiences connect with characters faster and help directors select the perfect fit for a story.

Here are some of the body attributes that have helped actors rise in film, both in Kenya and internationally.

1. Big bellies

A large belly often creates an immediate impression in cinema. In many films, it suggests a friendly uncle, an older man, a humorous character, or a character who isn’t overly concerned with fitness.

Ben Tekee uses his real belly to his advantage, offering directors a natural look for men who appear older or more relaxed.

In Asian cinema, actors like Sammo Hung also embraced their rounder frames, combining them with incredible martial-arts skills to become icons in Hong Kong action films.

His physique didn’t limit him, instead, it became part of a unique brand that made him stand out among leaner fighters.

The round belly becomes a visual cue that helps an audience instantly understand the character’s personality, lifestyle or age.

2. Gap teeth

Gap teeth remain one of the most distinctive features in film and TV. Directors often love this look because it brings a sense of authenticity, approachability, and relatability to a character.

Audiences find such smiles memorable because they are not overly engineered or perfect.

Internationally, personalities like Michael Strahan have turned their gaps into iconic trademarks.

Even in movies, actors with gaps are often chosen to play innocent, quirky like Anthony Anderson, charming, or warm characters.

The camera naturally highlights the uniqueness of the smile, making scenes more expressive.

3. Scars and facial marks

Visible scars, birthmarks, or textured skin instantly give a character depth and history.

Filmmakers know that such features can tell a story before a single line of dialogue is spoken.

Actors with natural scars are often cast in roles that require toughness, resilience, or mystery.

Bolo Yeung, famous for films like ‘Enter the Dragon’, built his entire on-screen identity around his muscular frame combined with his stern facial expressions and rugged look.

His appearance helped him dominate villain roles in martial-arts films across the 80s and 90s.

4. Tall, lean frames

Height carries natural cinematographic power. Tall, lean actors often land roles that require authority, leadership, or physical presence.

Denzel Washington, although not extremely tall, uses his height, voice and posture to command scenes effortlessly, especially in roles where he plays commanders, detectives, or men who dominate a room quietly but firmly.

In global cinema, actors with long frames are often chosen to portray warriors, chiefs, soldiers, or mysterious drifters because the silhouette is immediately striking.

Their height makes them memorable in group scenes, and directors often position them as figures audiences should pay attention to first.

5. Bald heads

A bald head immediately creates a strong silhouette on screen. It can signal authority, confidence, experience, or even a sense of mystery.

In Hollywood, actors like Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson have made the bald look instantly iconic. In Kenyan film and TV, many characters known for leadership, mentorship, or intimidation are often portrayed by bald actors because the head shape photographs well and holds light dramatically.

The lack of hair allows directors to emphasise facial structure, intensity, and expressions more clearly.

Bald heads also reflect studio lighting beautifully, making them a favourite in action films, thrillers, and character-driven dramas where the face needs to dominate the frame.

6. Distinctive voices

While not technically a body feature, a unique voice functions the same way in casting.

Actors like Morgan Freeman are perfect examples, his slow, deep, warm narration style is instantly recognisable and has become one of the most sought-after voices in cinema.

Distinctive voices help actors land roles that require calm authority, wisdom, mentorship, or emotional narration.

