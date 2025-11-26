After 30 years behind the scenes, Mwaniki Mageria is reinventing himself as an actor

After decades behind the camera, Mwaniki Mageria is finally owning the spotlight — and Lazizi is the role that’s rewriting his story.

For more than thirty years, Mwaniki Mageria has lived in the engine room of Kenyan film and television. He has produced, directed, and shaped some of the industry’s most recognisable work. Yet now, after decades behind the cameras, Mageria is experiencing a renaissance of sorts, this time, right at the centre of the frame. His journey to on-screen has been shaped by roles in Kona, Rush, Salem, and most recently, The Chocolate Empire. Those performances, small but memorable, acted like stepping stones, paving the way to the commanding presence he now brings to his latest role. Today, Mageria stars as Mark Mbotela in Lazizi, the newest telenovela lighting up Maisha Magic Plus. It’s a role that doesn’t just challenge him, it completes a full-circle moment in a career defined by reinvention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mwaniki Mageria

A Mogul With Secrets In Lazizi, Mageria plays a powerful sugarcane tycoon whose decision to run for governor seems driven by ambition, until viewers learn that for Mbotela, politics is protection. Beneath his crisp suits and calculated charm lies a tangle of buried secrets, forbidden love, and a family war waiting to explode. To embody him, Mageria drew from two places: his own discipline and the memory of his father. “My dad was very corporate, very focused, very much in the public eye,” he says. “That’s the backbone of Mbotela. The darker, romantic parts — those I borrowed from The Chocolate Empire.” From Director’s Chair to Actor’s Mark For a man who has built an entire ecosystem behind the lens, stepping in front of it feels like an unexpected joyride. “When you’re a producer, the headache is massive,” he laughs.

Budgets, logistics, timing, a thousand small fires. Acting is different. You just show up, get into character, and listen to people half your age tell you what to do!

One of those people is his Assistant Director, young enough to be his daughter, and Mageria loves every second of it. “She says, ‘Stand up, go there!’ and I listen,” he jokes. “It’s humbling and hilarious.” The Gen Z Takeover The fulfilment Mageria finds on the Lazizi set has little to do with fame. Instead, it’s the unexpected mentorship moments that move him. “Younger actors come to me asking about life, planning, vision, purpose,” he says. “Being able to pass that torch… that means everything.” What has impressed him even more is the professionalism of Kenya’s new wave of performers .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Gen Z actors are incredibly prepared and disciplined. It gives me so much hope. You can see the future of Kenyan film right there.

And for him, the show’s biggest triumph is simple: Lazizi is a Kenyan original, written, produced, and acted right here. The stories are ours. That is the biggest win. Balancing Food Content & Filmmaking Away from the camera, Mageria is also known for his culinary content, a side of him that fans adore. But balancing both worlds? “Very, very hard,” he admits. “We’re shooting six days a week. I barely have time to create food content. Food is reality; this is scripted. They require different energies.” Still, he hopes to return to his culinary storytelling once the production pace eases.

Mwaniki Mageria

Kenyan Stories He Wants to See on Screen Like any storyteller worth his salt, Mageria carries a quiet list of Kenyan stories he hopes the industry will one day tackle. Top of the list? Olympic legend Samuel Wanjiru.

His brilliance, his tragedy, the questions around his death, it’s a story that deserves a film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His second pick is a sweeping political epic.

We need the story of Jomo Kenyatta, but not just him. We need a film that brings together Oginga Odinga, Tom Mboya, the Kapenguria Six, a proper retelling of the birth of our nation.