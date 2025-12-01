How to use Kenya's Bitcoin ATMs

How to use Kenya's Bitcoin ATMs

How to use Kenya's Bitcoin ATMs

Kenya’s cryptocurrency infrastructure has expanded from the established Kenbit terminal at the MPC Building in Westlands to include newer 'Bankless Bitcoin' kiosks in major Nairobi malls. While these machines provide an immediate cash-to-crypto gateway, they operate within a high-cost environment where exchange premiums are steep and regulatory licensure remains pending under the VASP Act 2025.

Kenya’s cryptocurrency infrastructure includes physical Bitcoin ATMs, providing a direct fiat-to-crypto gateway.

The longest-standing terminal operates at the MPC Building on Muthithi Road, Westlands, Nairobi.

In late 2025, additional units branded 'Bankless Bitcoin' were installed in high-traffic retail centres, including Two Rivers Mall and locations along Ngong Road.

These machines resemble standard cash dispensers but function independently of the banking network, interfacing directly with the blockchain.

Location of Bitcoin ATMs & their accessibility

Access to the Westlands terminal at the MPC Building is restricted to standard commercial operating hours.

A Bitcoin ATM

Users visiting this location must clear building security and verify opening times before arrival.

Conversely, the newer units at Two Rivers Mall and along Ngong Road typically align with the extended operating hours of the retail centres.

The machines are positioned near traditional banking halls or high-footfall corridors.

Security personnel at these venues do not offer technical support for the terminals; users must rely on the contact details displayed on the machine interface for assistance.

What's needed for transaction?

Users need three specific items to complete a transaction.

A Bitcoin ATM in Nairobi, Kenya

First, a functional non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet must be installed on a smartphone.

Apps like BlueWallet, Muun, or Trust Wallet are standard choices.

The wallet must be ready to display a QR code for the receiving address.

Second, the machine only accepts physical cash.

Users must carry Kenya Shilling notes in denominations of Sh200, Sh500, or Sh1,000.

Bitcoin ATM

The bill acceptor is sensitive, so notes must be flat and crisp to avoid rejection.

Third, identification is now mandatory.

Following the 2025 regulatory changes, anonymous transactions are restricted.

For lower amounts, the machine requires SMS verification via a valid mobile number.

For larger transactions, typically exceeding Sh10,000, users must scan a government-issued ID or passport directly at the kiosk to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) laws.

Buying Bitcoin at a Bitcoin ATM

Select 'Buy Bitcoin' on the touchscreen interface. If the machine supports multiple assets (e.g., Litecoin, Ethereum), select the specific cryptocurrency required. Enter a mobile number when prompted. Input the one-time PIN (OTP) received via SMS. If transacting higher amounts, place a government ID against the document scanner window. Open the mobile wallet app and navigate to 'Receive'. Hold the displayed QR code in front of the ATM’s camera (usually located below the screen). The screen will display the alphanumeric wallet address. Visually verify the first and last four characters against the mobile screen. Insert Kenya Shilling notes one by one. The screen updates in real-time, showing the deposited Shilling amount and the equivalent Bitcoin value calculated at the current spot rate plus the operator's margin. Tap 'Buy' or 'Finish'. The transaction is broadcast to the blockchain. A paper receipt prints immediately containing the transaction hash and support credentials. Funds typically arrive in the digital wallet within 10 to 60 minutes, depending on network congestion.

How to sell Bitcoin at a Bitcoin ATM

Select 'Sell Bitcoin' and enter the specific cash amount to be withdrawn in Kenya Shillings. The machine prints a ticket displaying the operator’s deposit address and the exact Bitcoin amount required to fulfill the request. Send the exact crypto amount from the mobile wallet to the address on the ticket. Wait for one block confirmation on the blockchain (approximately 10 minutes). Cash is not dispensed immediately. Return to the machine, select 'Redeem Ticket,' and scan the QR code on the printed receipt. The machine dispenses the cash.

Transaction fees & Bitcoin industry regulatory oversight

Users incur significant costs when utilizing these terminals.

Operators charge a premium of 6% to 20% above the global spot price, which is incorporated into the displayed exchange rate.

Bitcoin ATM

Following the Finance Act 2025, the 3% Digital Asset Tax was repealed and replaced by a 10% excise duty applied specifically to the transaction fees charged by the service provider, not the total transaction value.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) maintains that cryptocurrency is not legal tender, warning users of the risks tied to the crypto sector.

Even with the new VASP Act 2025 licensing operators, these transactions lack standard banking insurance.

If funds are lost or sent to a wrong address, the CBK cannot intervene.

Your only solution is the operator's customer support.

What to do in case of a failed transaction

If a transaction fails or funds do not appear, users should retain the printed receipt as primary evidence.

A Bitcoin ATM

The receipt contains the 'Session ID' required for support queries.

Users should contact the operator immediately via the WhatsApp number or email address typically displayed on the machine's idle screen.