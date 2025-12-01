Where is The News Guy? TikTok creator shares medical reasons behind his absence

Kenyan TikTok creator Marvin Ibrahim Ochieng, popularly known as The News Guy, has announced a temporary break from social media after being diagnosed with a kidney-related condition.

This comes after a one-week absence from the platform, where many of his nearly 500,000 followers were used to getting daily updates.

In a statement released on 30th November, 2025, he thanked his followers for their concern during his recent absence, saying he had received comforting messages and concern regarding his whereabouts.

According to the announcement, doctors confirmed that his condition is not life-threatening or chronic, and he has since been placed on medication.

“I recently got diagnosed with a kidney issue , which doctors have assured me is not life-threatening nor chronic at this point. Thus, I have been put on medication, and I’m getting better,” he said.

The 2023 Pulse Influencer Award winner explained that the diagnosis informed his decision to take a health break from content creation, but assured fans that he intends to return soon.

The creator, known for his fast-paced news breakdowns, said he looks forward to returning to serve audiences “fresh, hot, raw and unfiltered news” once he recovers fully.

He concluded by asking supporters to keep him in their prayers and, for those who wish, send contributions to the number provided in the release.

“Looking forward to informing you again soon,” he wrote.

Before TikTok made him one of Kenya’s most recognisable digital reporters, The News Guy started out simply as someone who loved paying attention to what was happening around him.

That curiosity naturally pushed him towards storytelling, even though he did not begin his journey inside a newsroom.

His earliest content was basic, short clips summarising trending stories, shot on his phone, usually in between his day-to-day responsibilities.

He didn’t have fancy equipment and at first, only a handful of people watched. But he stayed consistent.

When COVID-19 hit, social media became the go-to source of quick updates for many young Kenyans.

That shift aligned naturally with his style. Instead of long broadcasts, he offered straight-to-the-point reporting with the speed of someone who understood how fast news travels online.

His following grew rapidly. By the time Kenya fully embraced TikTok as an information space, The News Guy had already established himself as a reliable and entertaining voice.