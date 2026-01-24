Billions Khaby Lame will receive after selling stake in his company

Capitalising on his fame, the Senegalese-born star founded Step Distinctive Ltd and grew it into a thriving company focusing on livestream sales, supply chain management and content-driven commerce.

Social media sensation Khaby Lame has sold a major stake in his company, Step Distinctive Ltd in a mouth-watering deal valued in billions.

The Tiktok star inked an agreement with Hong Kong-based Rich Sparkle Holdings to acquire stake in his primary operating company, Step Distinctive Ltd in a deal valued at 900 million USD.

Converted to local currency, the deal comes to around Sh116 billion.

Details of the deal

The Hong Kong-based company will tap into Lame’s commercial influence in the era of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Under the deal, Rich Sparkle Holdings gets exclusive rights to Lame’s commercial businesses for the next three years .

This includes the TikTok star’s brand partnerships, e-commerce and TikTok Shop operations.

Rich Sparkle Holdings also received go-ahead for the development of an AI-powered digital twin for licensing his likeness.

In the period following the deal, shares of the company surged steadily, reflecting investor confidence in Lame’s commercial influence.

Khaby Lame's rise from humble beginnings to global icon

Khaby Lame was born on March 9, 2000 in Senegal and emigrated to Italy where he worked at a company, with modest income.

He ventured into content creation after losing his company job at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His hilarious skits delivered without uttering a single word went viral, captivating the world and catalysing his rise to a global social media sensation.

His content majors on simplifying overly complicated 'life hacks’, blending in silent humour accompanied by exaggerated gestures, deadpan reaction and facial expressions.

He amassed followers on the social media platform, TikTok, becoming the most-followed person on the platform with more than 360 million followers across the globe.

The social media sensation who was born Seringe Khaby Lame has worked with leading global brands and continues to cement his top spot on TikTok as well as across other social media platforms.