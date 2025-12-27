World leaders react to Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state

From the thunderous rebukes of Somalia and the African Union who slammed Israel for assault on Somalia’s territorial integrity to the muffled response by traditional global powers, here is the latest on the announcement that sent Hargeisa into celebration as Mogadishu protested.

Israel has ignited a diplomatic firestorm following its decision to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent shockwaves across the world after announcing the recognition during a video call to Somaliland's President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

The declaration which stunned the world was hailed as a historic breakthrough by its proponents but quickly transformed into a flashpoint of international controversy with world leaders, international bodies reacting.

From the thunderous rebukes of Somalia and the African Union who slammed Israel for assault on Somalia’s territorial integrity to the muffled response by traditional global powers, here is the latest on the announcement that sent Hargeisa into celebration as Mogadishu protested.

Framing the move as a diplomatic breakthrough in the spirit of Abraham Accord, Netanyahu promised to champion Somaliland’s cause at his next meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump planned for Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Naturally, attention shifted to how Trump would react to the recognition with the U.S. President telling New York Post in a phone interview that “everything is under study”. turn out to be correct.

United States President Donald Trump

Trump distanced himself from Israel’s move, making it clear that the United States of America will not follow suit.

Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really...We’ll study it. I study a lot of things and always make great decisions and they turn out to be correct.

Somalia: Aggression that will never be tolerated

Advertisement

Advertisement

Somalia did not hold back its displeasure while demanding Israel’s immediate revocation of the recognition.

The country’s state minister for foreign affairs termed it “aggression that will never be tolerated”.

This will never be acceptable or tolerable to our government and people who are united in defending our territorial integrity. Our government strongly advises the State of Israel to rescind its divisive actions and abide by international law.

The country has also activated its diplomatic channels to pile pressure on Tel Aviv to rescind the recognition .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Somalia’s former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo noted that “International law requires Israel to comply and respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia. Recognizing a part of Somalia is a complete breach of this. Somaliland is an integral part of Somalia. Our people are firmly united in the defence of their sovereignty”.

African Union’s thunderous rebuke

Rebuke from African Union came in fast with Israel fingered for violating established principles of international law by unilaterally recognizing Somaliland as a sovereign state.

"The Secretariat reaffirms that the Federal Republic of Somalia remains a sovereign IGAD Member State whose unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are fully recognised under international law.

The African Union Commission reaffirmed its commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty and unity, asserting that Israel’s unilateral recognition of Somaliland is regrettable.

In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission unequivocally reaffirms the longstanding and consistent position of the African Union, grounded in the principles enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union, in particular the respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence, as affirmed by the 1964 decision of the Organization of African Unity.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) made its position on the matter known, asserting that the Federal Republic of Somalia remains a sovereign member state of IGAD whose unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully recognised under international law.

Türkiye: Violation of international law & interference in Somalia's internal affairs

Türkiye strongly condemned Israel, noting that its recognition of Somaliland as an independent state is an unlawful move that undermines regional stability.

Türkiye noted that the move is “a new example of the Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at regional and global levels,”

Ankara noted that it is a “clear violation of international law" and an "interference in Somalia's internal affairs."

Arab countries stand with Somalia

Arab countries condemned Tel Aviv, accusing Israel of undermining international legitimacy and fueling regional instability through “unilateral, separatist measures”.

Countries including Egypt, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Jordan dismissed Israel’s move with many noting that instead of meddling in Somalia’s affairs, Israel should instead recognize the State of Palestine and work to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The countries conveyed their “complete rejection and condemnation” while reaffirming their commitment to Somalia’s stability and territorial integrity.

Somaliland's quest for recognition

Somaliland is a breakaway region of Somalia that declared independence in 1991 after the civil war that broke out following the fall of the Siad Barre regime.

The self-declared republic has established its own currency, flag, parliament, governance structure and police force.

Nonetheless, is not recognized as an independent state with both the United Nations and the African Union maintaining that it is part of Somalia.