Why U.S. launched airstrikes in Nigeria on Christmas day, and what comes next

The United States carried out airstrikes against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria, marking the first known U.S. military action in the country under President Donald Trump’s current term.

President Donald Trump announced on December 25 that the United States military carried out airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS) militants in northwest Nigeria, describing the operation as a "powerful and deadly strike" targeting fighters he accused of primarily killing Christians.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Christmas Day, Trump stated: "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!"

He added that the strikes were executed with precision and warned of further action if attacks on Christians continue.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed the operation, stating that strikes were conducted in Sokoto State "in coordination with Nigerian authorities," resulting in the deaths of multiple ISIS militants.

Missile launch

A U.S. defense official, speaking anonymously, told reporters that the strikes involved Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from a Navy vessel in the Gulf of Guinea, targeting two ISIS camps.

Initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties, though details remain limited.

Nigeria's foreign ministry acknowledged the strikes in a statement, describing them as part of "ongoing security cooperation" with the United States, including intelligence sharing and strategic coordination against terrorism.

The ministry emphasised that the operation led to "precision hits on terrorist targets" and reiterated Nigeria's commitment to protecting civilians "irrespective of faith or ethnicity."

The strikes follow months of escalating rhetoric from Trump, who in November threatened potential U.S. military intervention if Nigeria did not address what he described as the persecution of Christians.

Trump had previously designated Nigeria a "Country of Particular Concern" for religious freedom violations and warned of halting U.S. aid.

Nigeria has long grappled with insecurity from groups including ISIS-affiliated militants, Boko Haram, and bandit gangs.

While violence has affected communities across religious lines, often driven by ethnic tensions, resource disputes, and banditry, Trump has framed recent incidents as targeted attacks on Christians.

Independent analysts and the Nigerian government maintain that extremists and armed groups victimise both Muslims and Christians, with motives varying by region.

No reports of retaliatory actions or escalated conflict have emerged as of December 26.

The operation marks the first known U.S. airstrikes in Nigeria under the current administration, amid broader U.S. counterterrorism efforts in Africa.