Who is John Lekakeny Ololtuaa? The veteran educator returning to education ministry

In a reshuffle announced by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Ololtuaa was appointed as the Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department for Basic Education replacing Julius Bitok

President William Ruto's latest government reshuffle has brought a familiar face back to the education sector.

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On June 9, 2026, John Lekakeny Ololtuaa was appointed Principal Secretary for the State Department for Basic Education, replacing Julius Bitok and returning to a field where he has spent most of his professional life.

The appointment marks a significant homecoming for Ololtuaa, whose career in education spans more than three decades, from classroom teaching to some of the most senior administrative positions in Kenya's education system.

A journey rooted in education

Born in Kilgoris District in Trans Mara West Sub-county, Narok County, Ololtuaa's educational journey began at God-Ngoche Primary School, where he excelled academically.

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He later attended Sosio Secondary School before transferring to Narok High School for his Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (KACE).

His pursuit of higher education led him to Kenyatta University, where he earned a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree.

He later advanced his studies at the same institution, obtaining a Master's degree in Education Administration, qualifications that would lay the foundation for his extensive career in education management.

Outgoing Basic Education PS Julius Bitok

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Rising through the ranks

Unlike many senior government officials who enter public service through politics or private sector leadership, Ololtuaa built his reputation from the ground up within the education sector.

His career began in 1993 as an assistant teacher. Over the years, he steadily climbed the professional ladder, serving as principal of Ennosaen Secondary School before taking on broader administrative responsibilities.

He later served as District Education Officer in Suba, Mbita and Bomet districts, positions that exposed him to the realities and challenges facing schools across different regions of the country.

His leadership capabilities saw him promoted to County Director of Education for both Bomet and Kajiado counties.

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He would subsequently rise to become Regional Director of Education, one of the ministry's most influential field positions, overseeing education administration in Eastern, Nairobi, Rift Valley and Central regions.

The progression gave him firsthand experience in virtually every level of Kenya's education system, from classroom instruction and school leadership to policy implementation and regional management.

Basic Education John Lekakeny Ololtuaa

Role in Kenya's devolution journey

Following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, Ololtuaa temporarily stepped away from mainstream education administration to support one of Kenya's most ambitious governance reforms.

He joined the Transition Authority and served as the County Transition Coordinator for Narok County, helping guide the implementation of the devolved system of government.

The role placed him at the centre of efforts to establish county structures and ensure a smooth transfer of functions from the national government.

Entry into national leadership

In September 2022, President Ruto appointed Ololtuaa as Principal Secretary for the State Department for Tourism.

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During his tenure, he oversaw policies aimed at revitalising Kenya's tourism industry following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He championed tourism diversification, encouraged domestic travel and promoted partnerships between the government and private sector players to strengthen the industry's contribution to the economy.

His performance in the tourism docket earned him recognition as a capable administrator with experience managing complex government programmes.

Basic Education John Lekakeny Ololtuaa

Returning to his roots

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Ololtuaa now returns to the education sector at a time when the ministry is facing several critical challenges.

Among the issues awaiting his attention are school safety concerns following a rise in school fires, cases of student unrest in learning institutions and the continued implementation and refinement of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

His supporters argue that few public officials possess his combination of classroom experience, school leadership credentials and high-level administrative expertise.

Leadership beyond government

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Beyond his official responsibilities, Ololtuaa is also known for his community involvement. He has supported scholarship programmes for vulnerable children and orphans and has participated in youth mentorship initiatives.