2026 budget winners & losers as gov't shifts spending priorities

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi

Taken together, the 2026 budget highlights a government prioritising water access, energy reliability, food security, healthcare and education

The government's 2026 budget has produced clear winners and losers, revealing a shift in spending priorities toward sectors seen as critical to improving livelihoods, strengthening food security and supporting economic growth.

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Among the biggest beneficiaries are water and sanitation, energy, irrigation, healthcare and education, while major reductions have been made to allocations for the National Treasury, roads, tourism, regional development and culture.

The changes offer a glimpse into how the government plans to balance development needs with growing pressure to maintain fiscal discipline and manage public spending.

Water and energy emerge as the biggest winners

The water and sanitation sector received the largest increase in the budget, gaining an additional Sh4.89 billion.

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According to the budget summary, the funding is intended to improve access to clean water, reduce cost-of-living pressures and strengthen climate resilience.

The move comes as many parts of the country continue to grapple with water shortages and the effects of changing weather patterns.

Energy also emerged as a major winner, receiving an extra Sh4.25 billion.

File image of a power plant in Kenya

The allocation is expected to support a reliable electricity supply and the rehabilitation of power lines, with the government arguing that improved energy access can lower costs for households and businesses while boosting economic activity.

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Irrigation funding signals focus on food security

Irrigation received an additional Sh4 billion, making it one of the largest beneficiaries of the budget.

The increased funding is aimed at boosting agricultural production, reducing dependence on rainfall and supporting farmers across the country.

As Kenya continues to pursue food security goals, irrigation remains a key investment area for ensuring stable food production.

A maize farm

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Health and education also gain

The Teachers Service Commission received an additional Sh1.6 billion, while basic education was allocated an extra Sh1.22 billion.

The funding is expected to support teacher recruitment, reduce classroom pressure and strengthen education delivery through improved infrastructure and learning outcomes.

Healthcare also received a boost, with medical services gaining Sh1.68 billion to improve staffing, service delivery and the availability of medical supplies.

The increases underscore the government's intention to maintain investment in essential public services despite budget constraints.

Treasury takes the biggest hit

While some sectors enjoyed increased funding, the National Treasury recorded the largest reduction in the budget.

The National Treasury offices

Its allocation was cut by Sh9.59 billion as part of efforts to reduce administrative costs and improve efficiency.

The government has presented the move as a demonstration of fiscal discipline and prudent use of public resources.

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The cut comes at a time when the government faces continued scrutiny over spending levels and public debt.

Roads and Tourism face major reductions

The State Department for Roads suffered one of the largest cuts, losing Sh6.09 billion.

According to the budget summary, the reduction reflects a shift toward alternative financing mechanisms, including the National Infrastructure Fund, rather than direct budgetary support.

Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction

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Tourism also experienced a significant reduction of Sh6.01 billion as part of broader efforts to tighten spending.

The cuts may spark debate about how the sectors will sustain growth and ongoing projects amid reduced allocations.

Regional development and culture lose ground

The State Department for ASALs and Regional Development saw its allocation reduced by Sh3.46 billion.

The government says the move is intended to consolidate resources and direct funding toward higher-impact national priorities.

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Agikuyu culture

Meanwhile, the Culture and Heritage sector lost Sh2.76 billion, reflecting what the budget describes as lower prioritisation during the current fiscal cycle.

The reductions are likely to raise questions among stakeholders about the future of development programmes and cultural initiatives that rely on government support.

What the budget reveals

Taken together, the 2026 budget highlights a government prioritising water access, energy reliability, food security, healthcare and education while scaling back spending in other areas.

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