Tusker's Base to Billboardz unveils its inaugural 6 finalists

The six artists, initially part of a shortlisted 30, were voted in by the select members of the public as well as industry experts, during a live showcase event held at the Tusker Brew House.

Base to Billboardz (B2B) has announced Muringi Matheri, Manasseh Shalom, Zawadi Mukami, Chris Barr, Peter Njuguna, and Ras Amor as the six finalists, who will take part in the inaugural six-month intensive artist development programme.

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Launched in February, B2B is a new bold career accelerator platform designed to support fast-rising Kenyan artists and help propel them to the next level of their musical journey, backed by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through Tusker brand, in partnership with music star Bien as principal mentor.

The six artists, initially part of a shortlisted 30, were voted in by the select members of the public as well as industry experts, during a live showcase event held at the Tusker Brew House.

Commenting on the announcement Christine Kariuki, Head of Mainstream Beer at KBL said,

Since the launch, we have been eager to witness the six artists in action, and we look forward to tracking the impact of this initiative on their growth and development.

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We want to support them every step of the way as they elevate their careers. As Tusker, this is who we are, celebrating talent, fostering growth, and strengthening Kenya’s music and cultural scene.

Muringi is known for her popular song Managī, Manasseh for Dark Brown Eyes, Zawadi for Jua Tua, Chris Barr for Hamu, Peter Njuguna for Delulu, and Ras Amor for Hawa Wasichana.

The unveiling of the inaugural six artists now signals the start of this deliberate journey that will not only focus on visibility, but on longevity, ownership, and strategic growth in an increasingly competitive music landscape.

B2B is not a music competition or a raw talent from the grassroots search, nor does it offer a winner-takes-all cash prize.

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The platform is intentionally structured as a career accelerator for home grown artists who already demonstrate clear momentum through release of bodies of work such as an album or EP, live performance experience, at least One Million career streams, and a growing online audience of over 10,000.

Through B2B the artists will get the right support system and structure to break into stardom.

Over the next six months, the artists will work closely with Bien and five additional coaches through weekly workshops on vocals, songwriting, and dance/movement, alongside monthly masterclasses covering the business of music, from branding and publishing to distribution, contracts, monetisation, and international scalability.

Commenting on the artists, Bien said,

I am quite optimistic about the level of talent and originality we are seeing from the artists in this programme. Each of them brings a unique sound and perspective that reflects the richness of Kenya’s music scene. I am excited about what lies ahead because with the right mentorship, structure, and commitment to the craft, they have the potential to grow into artists who can compete and thrive on bigger stages, both locally and globally.

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The programme will culminate with the six artists forming a new collective and releasing a joint album, to be released through a high-profile launch event marking their official debut as a unified musical force.

Despite the growing appetite for homegrown Kenyan music, many semi-established artists still struggle to convert momentum into long-term success due to limited mentorship, fragmented industry structures, and insufficient commercial backing. Base to Billboardz is intentionally designed to bridge this gap.