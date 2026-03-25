Smirnoff Ice unveils Raspberry Twist, bringing new, vibrant flavour experience

The sleek, vibrant pink pack design further enhances its appeal, aligning with contemporary lifestyles where choice, personal taste and visually engaging experiences are increasingly shaping purchase decisions.

Smirnoff Ice has unveiled Raspberry Twist, a vibrant new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) flavour aimed at Kenya’s fast-evolving social scene.

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As social occasions across Kenya become more varied and less defined, Smirnoff Ice Raspberry Twist positions itself as a stylish, flavourful option suited to a wide range of social moments - from spontaneous catch-ups and sundowners to nights out.

The launch of Smirnoff Ice Raspberry Twist strengthens the brand’s premium ready-to-drink portfolio through a vibrant raspberry taste, with Smirnoff Vodka’s smooth finish, offering both a consistent and convenient ready-to-drink experience.

The sleek, vibrant pink pack design further enhances its appeal, aligning with contemporary lifestyles where choice, personal taste and visually engaging experiences are increasingly shaping purchase decisions.

Speaking at the launch, Innovations Brand Manager, Veronicah Waweru, said the new variant reflects the evolving preferences of today’s consumers, who are choosing drinks that complement the intentional and experience-driven ways of socialising.

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Smirnoff Ice Raspberry Twist is inspired by a new generation of bold, energetic and self-expressive consumers who are shaping how and where social moments happen.

With its vibrant flavour profile, the new variant expands consumer choice within our portfolio while delivering a delicious, ready-to-drink experience that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

She adds that the flavour introduces a fresh expression within the Smirnoff Ice trademark, bringing a vibrant edge to the brand, with Raspberry Twist made for those who stay twisted, turning every moment into a new way to connect.

To support the launch, Smirnoff will host a series of curated lifestyle activations across major urban centres, blending music, fashion and culture to bring the “Stay Twisted” campaign to life.

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The experiences aim to tap into Kenya’s growing community of culture-driven consumers who see social moments as platforms for self-expression and shared energy.