Ruto takes charge of Kenya’s Ebola response, orders enhanced action

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal viral illness affecting humans and other primates, characterized by an average case fatality rate of around 50% (Image: Files)

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a severe, often fatal viral illness affecting humans and other primates, characterized by an average case fatality rate of around 50% (Image: Files)

President William Ruto has directed the Government to strengthen Kenya’s response to Ebola Virus Disease following the death of a patient confirmed to have contracted the virus outside the country.

President William Ruto has directed the National Security Council Committee (NSCC) to assess Kenya’s Ebola situation and recommend measures to protect the country following the death of a patient confirmed as an imported case of Ebola Virus Disease.

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The directive has been followed by an intensified national response, with health authorities expanding contact tracing, surveillance, testing and preparedness measures across the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, reassured the public that systems are in place to respond and urged Kenyans not to panic (Image: Files)

Contacts placed under quarantine

Eight family members of the deceased have been placed under quarantine and are undergoing daily monitoring for symptoms associated with Ebola.

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A further 21 healthcare workers who attended to the patient have also been quarantined and are being closely monitored.

Authorities have extended contact tracing beyond the immediate contacts to passengers who travelled on the same flight as the deceased when the patient entered Kenya.

So far, 27 passengers who may have come into contact with the patient have been identified and contacted, with public health measures being undertaken as required.

The deceased has already been safely buried in accordance with established public health protocols.

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No additional positive cases detected

The Government says Kenya has maintained surveillance and rapid-response systems since the Ebola outbreak began in May 2026.

As of October 6, 2026, a total of 652,584 travellers had been screened at points of entry, while 267 samples had been tested in five laboratories.

The testing has been carried out at the National Virology Reference Laboratory, KEMRI Nairobi, KEMRI Kisumu, as well as mobile laboratories deployed at the Busia and Lwakhakha border points.

Of the 267 samples tested, the Government says only one returned positive - that of the deceased patient.

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No additional positive cases have been detected.

The health ministry indicated that the patient passed through initial airport health screening undetected, likely because medications he was taking masked his symptoms (Image: Files)

Nearly 5,000 health workers trained

Kenya has also expanded its preparedness capacity.

According to the Government, 4,971 healthcare workers have been trained at national and subnational levels on Ebola prevention, detection and management.

Surveillance and rapid-response teams remain deployed to support early detection, investigation and response to suspected cases.

The Government says Kenya has the capacity to detect, isolate and manage suspected Ebola cases and will continue expanding that capacity depending on the situation.

Hospitals prepared for Ebola cases

Several facilities have been designated to manage Ebola patients.

They include Kenyatta National Hospital, with eight beds; Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, with 50 beds; National Police Hospital, with 49 beds; and The Nairobi Hospital, with 143 beds.

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Additional county isolation facilities are also available, with the Government stating that capacity will be expanded as necessary.

What Kenyans are being asked to do

The Government has urged Kenyans to remain calm but vigilant as surveillance and contact tracing continue.

Members of the public have been advised to maintain strict hand hygiene and avoid contact with people displaying symptoms associated with Ebola, including fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

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Anyone experiencing such symptoms, particularly after possible exposure to a suspected or confirmed case, has been advised to avoid close contact with others and seek immediate guidance and care from a recognised health facility.

The public has also been asked to report people suspected of having been exposed to Ebola or showing symptoms consistent with the disease to health authorities.

The Ministry of Health is expected to issue additional guidelines on preventive measures for individuals and institutions.