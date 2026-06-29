Risper Faith's warning to Pritty Vishy: ''Usishike mimba''

While fans flooded the comment section with compliments, socialite Risper Faith left a blunt, two-word warning. As captured in Pritty Vishy’s comment section, Risper responded directly to the photos, writing: "Usishike mimba." (Do not get pregnant).

Pritty Vishy took to her Instagram account to showcase her newly transformed body after a series of cosmetic procedures over the past year. In a series of vibrant photographs, the creator exuded confidence in her ‘’new body’’ captioning her post with the definition, "Nimeivaaaa."which is often translated as being ‘’hot’’ in the context of beauty.

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She sparked a widespread online conversation after showcasing the results of her extensive cosmetic body enhancements. The internet personality proudly declared that she had finally achieved her ultimate beauty goals.

Risper Faith

However, her celebratory post quickly drew a surprising piece of advice from veteran socialite Risper Faith.

While fans flooded the comment section with compliments, socialite Risper Faith left a blunt, two-word warning. As captured in Pritty Vishy’s comment section, Risper responded directly to the photos, writing: "Usishike mimba." (Do not get pregnant).

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The transformation is visible across multiple images. Vishy is seen smiling broadly and looking away from the camera. She sports a short, dyed ginger haircut, glam makeup, and a tight, off-the-shoulder maroon lace dress that highlights her chest tattoos.

Risper's comment stems from her own well-documented experiences with cosmetic surgery and motherhood. The socialite has previously undergone liposuction and various body contouring procedures to achieve her desired look.

She has frequently spoken out about how pregnancy can drastically alter and undo the expensive results of plastic surgery, advising women to protect their body investments.

Risper's perspective on pregnancy is also shaped by her recent personal milestones. The mother of one recently relocated to the United States to deliver her second child. Following her move, she shocked netizens by opening up about the financial realities of international childbirth.

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Risper stated that the cost of healthcare and giving birth in the US was exceptionally high. She advised Kenyan mothers against traveling abroad for delivery unless they were thoroughly prepared for the financial burden

Pritty Vishy's followers now being left in a dilemma to debate whether the advice is practical or simply a projection of Risper's own experiences.