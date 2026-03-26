NuWaveAfrica concludes 'Waves of Influence' creator accelerator programme at HIT Labzz

The Waves of Influence Creator Accelerator Programme Finale also served as the official launchpad for HIT Speaks, a new initiative by HIT Labzz.

HIT Labzz successfully hosted the grand finale of its Waves of Influence Creator Accelerator Programme, a transformative initiative sponsored by the British Council, marking a powerful step forward in empowering emerging creatives across Kenya.

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The programme brought together a diverse cohort of creators spanning music, visual arts, content creation, film, photography, and tech, culminating in an immersive finale experience designed to bridge knowledge gaps and unlock real industry opportunities.

The finale featured a powerhouse lineup of speakers actively shaping Africa’s creative and digital economy.

Boniface Mwalii, MPRSK, delivered critical insights on PR, public diplomacy, and the importance of intellectual property protection in an increasingly digital landscape.

From the media front, Judy Mugo, Content Director at Pulselive East Africa, explored the evolving content ecosystem, equipping participants with strategies for storytelling, audience growth, and building impactful digital brands.

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Offering a hybrid creative and technical perspective, Asum Garvey spoke on the importance of mastering both artistry and sound engineering, encouraging creators to prioritize quality and independence in their work.

On the marketing front, Arthur 'Jinx' Oloo of AfricaBeat shared actionable insights on building brands, music marketing, fan engagement, and leveraging data to scale visibility across platforms.

Vincent Mutuma from ONErpm provided a comprehensive breakdown of music distribution, monetization pathways, and how African creatives can successfully tap into global streaming markets.

The finale featured interactive sessions, open dialogue, and meaningful networking opportunities, fostering direct engagement between participants and industry leaders while delivering practical, real-world knowledge.

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The Waves of Influence Creator Accelerator Programme Finale also served as the official launchpad for HIT Speaks, a new initiative by HIT Labzz.

HIT Speaks will take the form of monthly artist development workshops led by leading experts across the creative ecosystem, designed to provide ongoing learning, mentorship, and industry access for emerging and established creatives alike.

Speaking on the programme’s impact and future direction, HIT Labzz reaffirmed its vision:

HIT Speaks is our long-term commitment to artist and creative development. Through monthly workshops led by industry experts, we are building a consistent space for knowledge-sharing, mentorship, and real access, ensuring creatives are not just inspired, but equipped to navigate and lead within the industry.

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The strong turnout and engagement highlight a growing demand for structured, high-quality creative education in Kenya, positioning HIT Labzz at the forefront of driving innovation and professional development within the region’s creative economy.