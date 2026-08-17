PPK: Details of party Ndindi Nyoro joined after ditching UDA

Photo collage of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and the People's Party of Kenya logo. (Image:Ndindi Nyoro-PPK)

Photo collage of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and the People's Party of Kenya logo. (Image:Ndindi Nyoro-PPK)

MP Ndindi Nyoro has left the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined the People’s Party of Kenya (PPK)

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has announced his exit from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined the People’s Party of Kenya (PPK), saying the party has now aligned itself with the Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Nyoro made the announcement on Monday, August 17, 2026, saying he had consulted opposition leaders for nearly a year before settling on his new political vehicle.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I know you all know we left government a long time ago and dissociated with the wheelbarrow party, the UDA. Vile naona, hata wenye wheelbarrow wenyewe watatoka waiwache,” the lawmaker said.

“Mimi kama Ndindi Nyoro na wafuasi wangu, kutoka leo, nimeingia chama inaitwa People's Party of Kenya. As all members of the People's Party of Kenya, we have today joined the opposition.”

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro speaking at a past event. (Image: Ndindi Nyoro)

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The Kiharu MP added that PPK membership had asked him to take forward the party’s political agenda, adding that he would embark on nationwide tours, grassroots mobilisation and recruitment of candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

People’s Party of Kenya

According to information published by the party, PPK is a registered political party whose registration certificate is dated April 14, 2012, with Certificate No. 022.

Its official symbol is a microphone, while its slogan is “Usawa Haki Uhuru” — meaning equality, justice and freedom.

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The party says it was formed by Kenyans and organised its structures at county and ward levels.

The party's stated structure includes a National Delegates Convention as its highest authority, followed by the National Executive Council, county branches and ward committees.

Who runs PPK?

Before Nyoro's announcement, the party's listed National Executive Council included Mark Odhiambo as chairperson, Kenneth Maina Wanjiru as vice chairperson and John Kihiu Chere as secretary general.

Other officials listed by the party include Lilian Chepkorir as deputy secretary general, John Muchoki Mbuthia as national treasurer and Peter Chirchir Biwott as organising secretary.

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The party also has separate organs responsible for elections and discipline.

Preparation for changes

Nyoro's move comes months after the Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou published a notice concerning proposed changes to the PPK constitution.

In a Gazette notice dated April 7, 2026, Lorionokou stated that PPK intended to amend its party constitution.

The Registrar further invited members of the public to submit written comments or objections within seven days.

The notice did not, however, specify in the published extract what particular constitutional provisions the party intended to change.

Nyoro's new political role

Nyoro's announcement gives him a new political platform outside UDA, where he was previously a prominent figure in President William Ruto's political camp and served as chairperson of the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee before he was replaced in 2025.

He said he would begin political tours in areas traditionally associated with Ruto's support base, including Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Nandi.

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The Kiharu MP also said he would support candidates seeking MCA and parliamentary positions through PPK, while inviting opposition presidential hopefuls to work with the party.

He did not declare a presidential bid, but his plans for nationwide mobilisation, candidate recruitment and grassroots organisation place PPK at the centre of his political plans ahead of the 2027 election.