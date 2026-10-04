Meet the men behind Kenya’s female political powerhouses shaping 2027 race

These are the husbands of some of Kenya’s top women politicians, ranging from Ruto’s potential running mates to opposition powerhouses.

As Kenya inches closer to the 2027 General Election, a new generation of female political powerhouses is positioning itself for influential roles in the country’s next political chapter, with some already being mentioned as possible running mates to President William Ruto and others aligning with the Linda Mwananchi Movement, ready to deny the incumbent a second term at the ballot.

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From seasoned politicians with years of experience to rising leaders building formidable political bases, these women are increasingly commanding attention both within their parties and across the national political landscape.

While their careers, ambitions and public appearances are often closely followed, the men they return home to rarely receive the same spotlight.

Who are the husbands behind some of Kenya’s most influential female politicians, and what do we know about the men sharing their lives as their wives pursue greater political power?

George Wanga: The man behind the emerging powerhouse in ODM

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Gladys Wanga’s political star appears to be on the rise, putting her at the centre of the 2027 presidential race following the partnership between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and President William Ruto.

Behind this rising political powerhouse is George Wanga who has built his own career in the public sector.

President William Ruto appointed him non-executive chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in January 2025.

Ten months later in November 2025, the appointment was revoked as Ruto reorganised his government.

George was subsequently appointed Managing Director of the Kenya Literature Bureau for a three-year term.

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The two met at Kenyatta University where their love brewed and refined before walking down the aisle in 2005.

George Wanga and Gladys Wanga

Internal democracy within their household was put under test in the 2017 Homabay gubernatorial contest, George supported independent candidate, Oyugi Magwanga, with Wanga support ODM’s Cyprian Awiti.

George and Wanga later closed ranks with the ODM chairperson clinching the same seat in 2022 with Magwanga as her deputy before a fallout that saw the latter resign.

Sam Mburu: From business success to politics

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Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika is married to Sam Mburu, a close associate of President William Ruto.

They first met during the 2013 General Election campaign period when they were extensively involved in the Jubilee party campaigns as Kihika found her footing in local politics.

They forged a friendship on the campaign trail and nurtured it into a long-term partnership that was cemented in a glamorous wedding in 2020.

Governor Susan Kihika with her husband Sam Mburu

The wedding brought together two worlds that had increasingly become intertwined: Kihika's rapidly expanding political career and Mburu's business and political networks.

Mburu has built a sprawling business empire in hospitality, transport and multi-million-shilling properties.

The businessman is also a distributor in Nakuru town's Shabab area.

Mabona Magugu: The man walking every step with Millie Odhiambo

Known for her courage to speak the uncomfortable truths that others prefer to sweep under the carpet, Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo is one of the longest-serving and most outspoken female politicians and a powerhouse shaping the country’s politics.

The MP is married to Mabona Magugu, a Zimbabwean national who has largely stayed away from Kenya’s political spotlight.

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Just like her spouse who is a household name in politics, Magugu is a powerhouse in the hospitality industry and business circles where he boasts of an impressive career spanning several decades.

Serving as the Executive Director of Amaka Images, a company specialising in hotel and catering management are among the highlights of his profile.

Millie Odhiambo and her husband Magugu Mabona during her book launch

He has also held various leadership roles, most notably as the Operations Deputy General Manager at The Victoria Falls Hotel.

Murega Baicu & Kawira Mwangaza's shining career

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Kawira Mwangaza was the political David that slayed Goliaths in the Meru Gubernatorial contest in 2022 after stunning Mithika Linturi of UDA and Kiraitu Murungi.

Despite her stint ending prematurely following her impeachment, the former Meru governor has reinvented herself, aligning with the Linda Mwananchi Movement and emerging as one of the political queens shaping Kenya’s political direction.

Murega Baicu and Kawira Mwangaza

Walking with her every step of the way is Murega Baicu who is known to express himself both in song and in words also enjoys the spotlight with his wife.

A singer, an apostle, a businessman and Meru Cultural Ambassador are among the many hats that he wears.

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Kamotho Waiganjo: Kirinyaga's first gentleman

As the 2027 political contest gathers momentum, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is increasingly positioning herself for a bigger role on the national stage, openly signalling her interest in the Deputy President’s position as President William Ruto seek a second term.

Her elevated profile has seen her rank as the most preferred woman to be Ruto’s running mate in a survey published by Politrack Africa on October 1.

Waiguru is married to Kamotho Waiganjo who is a distinguished lawyer and expert in constitutional law, having contributed to the implementation of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution as a former commissioner of the defunct Commission for Implementation of the Constitution (CIC) between 2011 and 2015.

The couple first met in a ferry in Mombasa while on official duty, marking the beginning of a love story that continues to stand through the challenges.

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Anne Waiguru and her husband Kamotho Waiganjo