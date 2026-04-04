KPA CEO Captain William Ruto's daughter dies in Taita Taveta road accident

KPA CEO Captain William Ruto is in hospital following a road accident in Taita Taveta that killed his daughter. Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has blamed a stationary, unmarked trailer for the crash.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto is hospitalised after a road accident in Taita Taveta County on the evening of April 3, 2026, in which his daughter lost her life.

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KPA confirmed the incident in an official statement on Saturday, April 4.

The authority said Ruto was travelling with his family when their vehicle collided with a stationary trailer on the road.

His daughter did not survive the crash.

Ruto and the other family members involved are in stable condition and under close medical supervision.

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"We are deeply saddened to announce that our Chief Executive Officer, Capt. William K. Ruto, was involved in a tragic road accident yesterday evening while travelling with his family," KPA said.

"Regrettably, his daughter did not survive the accident. We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to Capt. Ruto and his family during this time of immense grief."

Murkomen Points to Trailer Negligence

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen visited Ruto at a Mombasa hospital on Saturday and gave further details on the circumstances of the crash.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen visits Captain William Ruto in hospital

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Murkomen said the family of five was travelling in Taita Taveta when they hit a trailer that was parked on the road with no signage to warn oncoming motorists.

He placed responsibility for the tragedy on those managing the trailer, saying their failure to alert other road users directly caused the accident.

"He got a stationary trailer on the road which had no signage. I want to urge all Kenyans to be mindful of other people's welfare on the road. This tragedy happened because the trailer crew were not keen to prevent it," Murkomen said.

The CS confirmed that doctors had cleared Ruto as stable following a full medical examination.

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Easter Travel Warning

Murkomen also used the hospital visit to urge Kenyans to exercise caution on the roads, particularly during the Easter period, which typically sees a sharp rise in long-distance travel and road fatalities.

Responders from the Mombasa and Taita Taveta county governments rushed to the scene following the accident.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto

KPA thanked Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir and Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime for the swift deployment of support at the crash site.

KPA said it is cooperating with the relevant authorities as investigations into the circumstances of the accident continue, and committed to providing updates as more information becomes available.

The authority also asked the public and the media to respect the family's privacy as they grieve.

Investigations Ongoing

Captain Ruto has headed the KPA since 2023, when he was appointed following a selection process that saw him beat 75 other candidates for the role.

The accident comes during one of the most dangerous stretches on Kenya's roads.

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