Kenya Weather Forecast: Counties to receive rain as night temperatures fall to 5°C

The latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) comes amid growing attention to the anticipated El Niño phenomenon, which could influence rainfall patterns and increase the risk of heavy downpours in some regions.

Kenyans have been put on alert following a prediction of increased rainfall across parts of the country with chilly conditions and low temperatures over the next five days.

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In its latest forecast issued on Saturday, October 10, 2026, Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) stated that several parts of Central Kenya, Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, Northern Kenya, the Coast and the Lake Victoria basin will receive increased rainfall from Saturday, October 10, to Tuesday, October 13.

Nairobi, Nyeri, Kisumu among areas to experience rain

The weatherman predicted light rains in Nairobi all through the weekend, up to Monday.

Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Murang’a and Kiambu are predicted to receive light morning rains with moderate showers in the afternoon and at night in some areas.

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Likewise, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties are forecast to receive varying amounts of rain, including light morning rains and afternoon showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms will pound Western counties of Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia over the weekend.

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by heavy rains

Kenya Met has also predicted sunny mornings and heavy afternoon rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Kisumu and Siaya counties for three days up to Monday, October 11, 2026.

The weatherman also predicted rainfall in the neighbouring counties of Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira, with moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning expected.

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The forecast lists West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Baringo, Kericho and Bomet counties among those expected to receive light showers in the afternoon, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas.

Low temperatures

The weatherman also predicted chilly conditions with temperatures dipping especially at night, with Nyandarua expected to record the lowest night temperatures of 6°C on Saturday and 5°C on Sunday and Monday.

In Nairobi, night temperatures will fall to 14°C on Saturday and Sunday, while maximum daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 28°C.

Samburu, Laikipia, West Pokot, Kericho, Narok and Nandi will also have chilly nights with minimum temperatures of between 10°C and 15°C

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El Niño phenomenon

The latest forecast by the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) comes amid growing attention on the anticipated El Niño phenomenon, which could influence rainfall patterns and increase the risk of heavy downpours in some regions.

The anticipated El Niño has also raised fresh concerns about possible flooding, transport disruptions and the impact on communities that are already vulnerable to extreme weather, with the government putting in place measures to mitigate impact.

A flooded street in downtown Nairobi during the deadly floods in March 2026 (Image: Files)