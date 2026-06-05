Health CS Aden Duale during the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Conference in Nairobi.

Health CS Aden Duale during the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Conference in Nairobi.

Kenya pushes eye health as part of Universal Health Coverage, but access gaps remain

The government says eye care has been fully integrated into the national health benefits package through the Social Health Authority.

Kenya has positioned eye health as a key pillar of its Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda as it hosts the opening of the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Conference in Nairobi.

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Speaking during the opening ceremony at Radisson Blu in Upperhill, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the country is committed to strengthening access to quality eye care as part of broader health reforms.

“It gives me great pleasure to join you this morning for the opening of the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Conference here in Nairobi. On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, I warmly welcome all delegates from across Africa and the world to our beautiful country,” he said.

The conference, organised in partnership with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, has brought together global health leaders, development partners, and eye health professionals to discuss strategies to eliminate avoidable blindness.

Kenya’s role as host signals its growing visibility in global health discussions, particularly in preventive and primary healthcare.

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Eye health framed as a development issue

A key theme running through the address was the framing of eye health as more than a medical concern.

Health CS Aden Duale during the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Conference in Nairobi.

Duale pointed to global statistics showing the scale of the problem and its wider consequences.

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“Today, more than 2.2 billion people globally live with blindness, yet at least one billion of these cases are preventable and treatable,” he said.

He added that avoidable blindness affects education, productivity, and household welfare.

“Avoidable blindness continues to undermine educational attainment for many children, economic productivity for many citizens, and affects the overall well-being and productivity of families and communities,” he noted.

The framing positions eye health within Kenya’s broader development agenda, linking it directly to human capital and economic participation rather than treating it as a standalone health issue.

Universal Health Coverage drive expands services

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Kenya’s eye health strategy is being implemented under its Universal Health Coverage programme, which seeks to ensure equitable access to essential health services.

Health CS Aden Duale during the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Conference in Nairobi.

The government says eye care has been fully integrated into the national health benefits package through the Social Health Authority.

Duale said the goal is to ensure affordability does not remain a barrier.

“Our goal is simple but non-negotiable: that every Kenyan, regardless of where they live or their socio-economic status, has access to essential health services, including quality eye care,” he said.

He further added:

“Our position is clear: no Kenyan should lose vision or remain blind because they cannot afford care.”

According to the ministry, more than 30 million Kenyans are now registered under SHA, a milestone the government says reflects growing public trust in the new health financing model.

Digital systems and financing reforms support rollout

The Ministry of Health is also leaning on digital health systems to improve service delivery, including in eye care.

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Duale said the government is integrating eye health into interoperable digital platforms to improve referrals, tracking, and reporting.

“We are deliberately integrating eye health into these digital platforms to ensure it is fully embedded within routine service delivery,” he said.

He also highlighted the Facility Improvement Financing framework, which allows health facilities to retain and reinvest locally generated revenue.

This is intended to strengthen sustainability and reduce dependence on donor funding.

Access gaps remain a key challenge

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Despite progress, the speech acknowledged that access to eye care remains uneven across the country.

Services are now reportedly available in all 47 counties, but disparities persist in remote and arid regions.

Duale admitted that these gaps are a concern.

“However, gaps remain. Equity in access continues to be a challenge, particularly for communities in arid and semi-arid lands, remote regions, and other geographically hard-to-reach areas,” he said.

He described these disparities as unacceptable and called for targeted interventions to close them.

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Workforce shortages slow equitable delivery

Another challenge highlighted is the uneven distribution of eye health professionals across the country.

Health CS Aden Duale during the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE Conference in Nairobi.

While Kenya has expanded training and recruitment, some regions remain underserved.

“However, we acknowledge that deployment remains uneven, and some regions continue to be underserved,” Duale said.

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