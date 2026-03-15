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Kenya floods: Death toll rises to 66 as rains pound country for second week
The death toll from floods that struck Kenya beginning March 6, 2026 has risen to 66, the National Police Service (NPS) said on March 15, 2026, as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of the country.
In a statement issued on March 15, 2026, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the 66 victims include 50 men, eight women and eight children.
Nairobi recorded the highest number of deaths, with 33 fatalities.
The Eastern region followed with 18, the Rift Valley with eight, Nyanza with four, the Coast with two and the Central region with one.
Most victims died from drowning or electrocution as floodwaters swept through homes, roads and low-lying areas across multiple counties.
Heavy casualties from the Nairobi River breaking banks
Flooding began during the night of March 6 into March 7, 2026, after heavy rainfall caused the Nairobi River to burst its banks and inundate roads across the city.
Vehicles were swept away and stranded motorists were rescued as water levels rose rapidly in several parts of the capital.
Nairobi Police Commander George Sedah confirmed that at least 71 vehicles were swept away.
The worst-affected areas included Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Pipeline, Githurai, South B and C, Roysambu and parts of Westlands.
The Kenya Meteorological Department had on February 25, 2026 issued a warning forecasting heavy rainfall exceeding 20 millimetres within 24 hours in some areas, including the central highlands and the Lake Victoria basin.
The flooding struck just over a week later.
Operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were disrupted, with some flights diverted to the coastal city of Mombasa.
Government response
Emergency responders, including a military rescue unit from the Kenya Defence Forces, were deployed alongside the Kenya Red Cross Society to assist rescue operations and provide relief to affected residents.
President William Ruto ordered the immediate release of relief food from national strategic reserves to support affected households and pledged that the government would cover hospital bills for flood-affected Kenyans receiving treatment in public health facilities.
He said a multi-agency response had been activated, bringing together emergency services, security agencies, humanitarian teams and technical departments to coordinate rescue, evacuation and the clearing of blocked drainage systems.
More than 2,000 families have been displaced and require shelter and assistance.
NPS Spokesperson Nyaga warns that the risk remains high in several regions as the rains have not stopped.
March 14 & March 15 rains - Second wave
Nairobi was struck by a second wave of heavy rain on the night of March 14 into March 15.
According to the Kenya Red Cross, both the Nairobi River and Ngong River overflowed, prompting rescue operations across the city.
At least 13 people were rescued, including 11 who had been stranded in a matatu along Bunyala Road.
Flooding was reported in Parklands, the Central Business District, Kibera, Kilimani, South B, Kawangware, Lang'ata, Lavington, Eastleigh and Riruta, among other areas, causing major traffic disruptions on the Nairobi Expressway, Limuru Road, Bunyala Road, Lusaka Road and several CBD roads.
The floods also damaged key water distribution pipelines, interrupting supply to parts of Nairobi including Buruburu, Kariobangi, Dandora, Eastleigh, Kiambiu, Korogocho and Lower Kabete, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company confirmed.
The National Environmental Management Authority's Director-General Mamo Mamo told a parliamentary committee that much of Nairobi's drainage infrastructure dates to the 1970s and cannot cope with current urban growth and heavy rainfall.
He cited informal settlements without sewer lines, waste dumping in rivers and buildings on riparian land as factors worsening flooding in the capital.
Health authorities have warned of increased risks of waterborne diseases including cholera and malaria, citing contaminated water supplies and stagnant floodwaters.
The Kenya Meteorological Department said the current rains mark the beginning of the March to May long rains season, a period typically associated with increased rainfall across the country.
Authorities have urged residents to avoid flooded roads and riverbanks.
Emergencies can be reported to the nearest police station, the DCI toll-free line on 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.
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