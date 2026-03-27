Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Kalasha Awards 2026: Breakout moments & rising stars take centre stage
The 2026 edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards is shaping up to be more than a celebration of productions, it is a defining moment for the individuals driving Kenya’s screen industry forward.
While the headlines may highlight multiple nominations for major studios, the real story lies in the careers being elevated, the risks paying off, and a new generation of talent stepping into the spotlight.
Nick Mutuma’s transition from actor to acclaimed director
For years, Nick Mutuma has been a familiar face on screen. This year, however, he is earning recognition behind the camera, with Big Girl Small World emerging as one of the most nominated productions.
The romantic drama has secured eight nominations, including Best TV Drama and Best TV Director, marking a significant milestone in Mutuma’s evolution within the industry.
His work is no longer just about performance; it is about shaping narratives and guiding entire productions.
Mutuma’s recognition signals a broader shift within Kenyan entertainment, where creatives are increasingly taking ownership of storytelling across multiple roles.
First-time nominees step into the spotlight
Beyond established names, this year’s nominations shine a light on emerging actors experiencing defining career moments.
Kevin Maina and Minnie Kariuki, both recognised for their roles in 'Single Kiasi' Season 4, have earned their first-ever nominations, an achievement that could significantly alter their career trajectories.
In an industry where visibility is everything, such recognition often serves as a launchpad to bigger roles and wider audiences.
Their inclusion reflects a growing openness within the industry to embrace new faces, rather than relying solely on familiar names.
A strong showing from actors across productions
The acting categories this year are particularly competitive, with performers across different shows earning recognition for their craft.
Emmanuel Mugo and June Njenga have both been nominated for their leading roles in 'Big Girl Small World', while Melvin Alusa and Foi Wambui received nods for 'Subterranea'. These nominations highlight the depth of talent currently shaping Kenyan television.
At the same time, seasoned performers such as Jimmy Gathu continue to maintain their presence, demonstrating a balance between experience and emerging talent within the industry.
See the full Kalasha Awards 2026 nomination list of Showmax Originals and all Maisha Magic titles.
Best TV Drama
Big Girl Small World — Nicholas Mutuma
Single Kiasi — Grace Kahaki
Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama
Emmanuel Mugo (Big Girl Small World)
Jimmy Gathu (The Chocolate Empire)
Melvin Alusa (Subterranea)
Kelvin Maina (Single Kiasi)
Joe Kinyua (Njoro wa Uba)
Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama
June Njenga (Big Girl Small World)
Hellen Keli (Lazizi)
Foi Wambui (Subterranea)
Minnie Kariuki (Single Kiasi)
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama
Dennis Mugo (Big Girl Small World)
Jack Mutinda (Mizani)
Biko Nyongesa (Subterranea)
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama
Nice Githinji (Subterranea)
Jane Wambui (Njoro wa Uba)
Daina Njuguna (Big Girl Small World)
Best TV Director
Big Girl Small World — Nick Mutuma
Subterranea — Likarion Wainaina
Single Kiasi — Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson
The Chocolate Empire — Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson
Lazizi — June Ndinya, Vincent Mbaya & Davis Nato
Best TV Scriptwriter
Big Girl Small World — Angela Ruhinda
Subterranea — Likarion Wainaina, Brian Munene, Arnold Mwanjila & Martin Kigondu
Single Kiasi (Season 4) — Carol Kemunto, Jazzmine Maina, Grace Adhiambo & Jim Malakwen
People’s Choice Award – TV Drama
Big Girl Small World
Single Kiasi
Subterranea
The Chocolate Empire
Adam to Eve
Best Student Film
Dinner for Three — Brian Kabogozza & Sihnemariam Abebe (Multichoice Talent Factory)
Winners will be announced on 2 May 2026 during the Kalasha International Film & TV Market, Festival and Awards, taking place from 28 April to 2 May 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
-
Entertainment 30.11.2025Fun Facts with Boutross Munene
-
-
-
-
Video 19.08.2024Peter Blessing Tells On Bahati The Gospel Artist
-
Video 19.08.2024What has legs but can't run
-
Video 19.08.2024DJ Kace (African Mzungu) tells us what he would do if he was a girl
-
Video 18.08.2024"I married the woman who cheated on me" Samidoh
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Tell Their Worst Lies