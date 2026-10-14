Gachau Njoroge retires from bodybuilding stage amid Fid Phil rivalry

Antony Gachau Njoroge announced his retirement on social media months after suffering a massive knockout blow during Vurugu boxing showdown against Fid Phil.

Kenyan bodybuilder and fitness coach Antony Gachau Njoroge has announced his retirement from competitive bodybuilding.

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The fitness enthusiast shared the news on his official Facebook page shortly after his latest appearance on stage.

Gachau competed at the Body Fuel Fitness Championship on 10 October 2026, held at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi.

He entered the Men's Open Heavyweight category and finished sixth.

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In his statement, Gachau reflected on his last competition without focusing on the result.

"Every warrior deserves one last dance. I came. I conquered. I left with respect for the process and no excuses for the outcome," he wrote.

He also accepted the judges' decision with grace.

"The judges made their call, and I respect it. Not every ending comes with a victory, but every ending leaves you with a story," he said.

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He ended his message by looking back on his career as a whole.

"My last dance on the bodybuilding stage. What a journey it's been," he added.

Gachau, Fid Phil Vurugu rivalry

The Body Fuel Championship carried extra weight because of a well-known rivalry between Gachau and fellow fitness influencer Fid Phil.

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The pair had already faced each other once before, in a boxing match in June 2026, which ended with Gachau losing by knockout.

The moment Gachau passed out after a lethal TKO by Phil, rushed to hospital on a stretcher || VURUGU 2 https://t.co/bkaNFDg1vK — Lightcast TV Kenya (@Lightcasttvke) June 21, 2026

Organisers billed the Nairobi event as a final face-off between the two. During the show, Gachau and Fid Phil shared a lighter moment, appearing together on stage wearing adult diapers for the crowd.

Despite the build-up, only Gachau actually competed in the formal bodybuilding contest. Fid Phil did not take part.

Tanzania's George Mgeni, known as King Cobra, won the Heavyweight category and went on to claim the overall title, along with a cash prize of KSh400,000.

Kenya's Philip Guya placed second, Iron Shaffi came fourth, and Gachau rounded out the top six.

According to the Fit Savanna website, the Heavyweight division alone offered KSh50,000 for first place, KSh20,000 for second, and KSh10,000 for third.

Back in June, Gachau was rushed to hospital after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at the hands of Phil Castro during their heavyweight exhibition bout at the Vurugu 2 boxing event in Nairobi.

Medics attended to him immediately after the referee called off the fight, and he was taken for further treatment following the heavy blows he took.

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Phil was declared the winner and crowned Vurugu 2 heavyweight champion.

The bout was the result of months of tension between the two influencers.

Gachau, who has admitted using Viagra to enhance his bodybuilding prowess, and Phil first became known to each other through Kenya's bodybuilding and fitness content scene, where both built large followings through workout videos, coaching content, and lifestyle posts.