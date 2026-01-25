Gachagua: 7 assassination attempts & how I have survived

They want me dead - Gachagua claims

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has detailed what he claims are assassination attempts targeting him, placing the blame on President William Ruto who he publicly accused of deploying a killer squad targeting him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) politician, these attempts have been made with the support of police officers and goons hired by influential politicians well-known to the president.

Addressing a press conference from his Wamunyoro home on Sunday, January 25, 2026 after escaping unhurt when chaos Broke out at a church service that he was attending, Gachagaua shared his plight, detailing how he has managed to escape these attempts unscathed.

He detailed that the attempts began shortly after his impeachment in November 2024 and have continued to date with no one arrested or prosecuted despite repeated claims of swift action by the President and those in charge.

In November 2024, gangs affiliated from the outlawed Mungiki sect attacked me in Limuru viciously and almost killed me. I was saved by the people from that area. Images of those who attacked me have been all ver. Since then, nobody has been arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A vehicle in Rigathi Gachagua's convoy damaged during an attack at a funeral in Limuru

In December 2024 in Shamata where I had gone for a thanksgiving ceremony for the locl Member of County Assembly in Nyandarua, an Inspector of police hurled teargas at me to create mayhem and give room to goons to attack us. Again members of the public protected us. I reported this incident to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja who is my neighbour here. Nothing has ever happened.

Screengrab image of the chaos that ensued after teargas cannister was lobbed at the dias where former DP Rigathi Gachagua was sitting during the thanksgiving service for Shamata Ward MCA Gitau Njamba in Nyandarua County

Gachagua alleged that in April 2025, a high-ranking police officer received explicit instructions to ensure that there were no police or press at a church service he was attending in Mwiki.

He alleged that the scheme was to facilitate an attack by goons organised by a popular governor but the said goons were successfully repulsed by members of the public and his security detail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DCP politician detailed similar attacks in February and July of the same year in which his spouse and politicians allied to him were targeted.

Earlier in February, goons under police escort attacked my spouse Pastor Dorcas in Kamunji Grounds (in Nyeri) where she was preaching where there was a crusade. Again to date nothing has been done.

In July when I was in the United States, my team of Senators Joe Nyutu and John Methu of Nyandarua and Victor Munyaka the former Member of Parliament for Machakos town were attacked by police with live bullets. This matter was reported to IPOA again no action has ever been taken.

Gachagua claims daring attacks happen under police supervision

He also claimed that upon his return from the Unted States, a Cabinet Secretary facilitated Members of Parliament to stage yet another viscious attack with police watching from a helicopter in the air.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police were supervising the attack in a helicopter from the air and I was not allowed to address people and I was viciously attacked. Again no action has ever been taken.

The former Mathira MP also cited an incident last year when he was attacked in Narok town, linking the attack to a female politician from the region and her bodyguards.

He claimed that they were attacked viciously with live ammunition and teargas and despite reporting the incident, nothing has ever been done.

Gachagua faults the state for systemic violence meted against him

Painting an image of systemic violence sponsored from the very top, Gachagua recounted events in Kariobangi where police hurled teargas cannisters inside a churche where he was worshipping.

Just after the by-election, I went for a thanksgiving ceremony at Kariobangi PCEA church. Again goons descended on us under police escort. Again when they were overwhelmed by members of the public and my security, the police assisted them. Police lobbied teargas cannisters inside the church to enable the goons come inside the church. They were repulsed by members of the public and we escaped without being injured.

Gachagua detailed that last Sunday, January 19, 2026, a former Member of parliament teamed up with two MPs and organized goons who attacked him and his entourage under police escort.

He also gave his account of today’s incident at Witima ACK church where he claimed that he survived yet another assassination attempt.