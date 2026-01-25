Are Kenyans ready to be First-world citizens before a First-world country?

The current discourse in Kenya regarding the "Road to Singapore" is often framed as a national aspiration to transition from a developing nation to a First World economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President William Ruto is looking to replicate Singapore's rapid transformation, but for some, such a material shift must first begin in the "dream world" and through individual conceptualisation.

However, achieving this status requires more than just high economic indicators and necessitates a ground-up reconstruction of national values, working systems, and "first world citizens" who prioritise civic responsibility over individualistic gains.

In the inaugural episode of the Youth Assembly Platform (YAP) podcast, hosts Betty Njeru and Anthony Irari sat down with legal experts and advocates Joshua Okayo and Jared Mugendi to dissect a provocative question: Is Kenya ready to become a "First World" nation?.

The discussion involved more than mere economic indicators to explore the internal values, systemic reforms, and foundational dreams required to transform the country’s trajectory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redefining the "First World" Narrative

While "First World" status is often associated with high economic indicators and advanced infrastructure, the panel argued that for Kenya, the transformation begins with a fundamental mindset shift.

Lawyer Jared Mugendi

Jared Mugendi emphasised that progress starts in the "dream world," noting that architects and musicians alike must conceptualise success before it manifests in the material world.

Joshua Okayo added that a First World country is built on positive ethos and values that form the basis of a developmental agenda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, the panel called for greater reliance on local expertise, questioning why more major infrastructural projects are not managed and executed entirely by Kenyan professionals.

Systems vs. Culture

A significant portion of the debate focused on the "bad manners" and lack of discipline that permeate both leadership and the citizenry, such as jumping bank queues or ignoring traffic rules.

Mugendi argued that no institution can successfully regulate human behavior if the foundation of the home is broken, suggesting that morality is best fixed within the family unit rather than through legislation alone.

Okayo highlighted how individualistic mentalities, where wealthy residents provide their own water and security, create a sense of state laxity that allows public funds to be diverted or misused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite these challenges, the panel acknowledged that some systems are working, specifically pointing to the constitutional limit on presidential terms and the mandatory budget allocations to county governments.

Lawyer Joshua Okayo

Building from the Ground Up

The participants agreed that Kenya's journey to First World status must be intentional and built from the ground up rather than through top-down political declarations.

For the average citizen, such as a 21-year-old student or a 33-year-old merchant, an ideal First World Kenya would provide equal access to quality education and healthcare without the need for community fundraising.

Betty Njeru noted that true progress would mean a country where basic commodities like food and shelter are accessible to all.