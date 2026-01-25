PS Omollo hails improved security in Mogotio, calls for church–government partnership

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has commended improved security in Mogotio and the wider Rift Valley region, saying government efforts to curb banditry and livestock theft are beginning to yield results.

Speaking on Saturday during a service at Mogotio Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Omollo urged faith leaders and local communities to partner with the government in sustaining peace, noting that security and stability remain the foundation of development.

He called on residents, elders and church leaders to reinforce peace messaging and responsible citizenship by working closely with local administrators, Nyumba Kumi structures, village elders and security agencies.

PS Raymond Omollo during a service at Mogotio Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church

“The calm we are witnessing must be protected through unity, vigilance and cooperation with security structures,” Omollo said.

The PS warned criminals and individuals posing as businesspeople who target young people through illicit drugs and other harmful activities, saying the government would take decisive action against them.

“As a ministry, we have clear marching orders from the President. We will not negotiate with people who seek to profit from destroying our children,” he said.

On service delivery, Omollo announced that the government is operationalising previously gazetted administrative units that had not been fully implemented, as well as newly approved ones.

In Mogotio, three new locations and three sub-locations have been created, while across Baringo County, the government plans to operationalise five divisions, more than 20 locations and over 40 sub-locations to bring services closer to wananchi.

He said the move would reduce the distance citizens travel to access government services such as chiefs’ and sub-chiefs’ offices.

Omollo also reiterated President William Ruto’s directive that no child should miss school due to lack of fees, uniform or shoes, urging parents to take advantage of the extended school reporting period announced by the Ministry of Education.

He noted that Baringo County’s transition rate currently stands at 71 per cent against a target of 100 per cent, and called on leaders, administrators and education officers to work together to ensure all eligible learners report to senior school.

On youth empowerment, the PS highlighted the NYOTA Programme and other initiatives targeting unemployment and enterprise development. He said more than 121,000 young people are set to benefit nationally, with 70 youth in every ward receiving a Sh50,000 grant to start or expand businesses.

Omollo also emphasised the importance of skills recognition and certification, saying formal certification can significantly boost earning potential for artisans such as plumbers and mechanics, while opening opportunities locally and abroad through the government’s labour mobility programme.

He further cited ongoing development projects in Mogotio, including affordable housing, a modern market and related infrastructure aimed at creating jobs and stimulating local economic activity.

Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek, who was among the leaders present, urged residents, especially the youth, to take advantage of ongoing government services such as national ID registration.

PS Raymond Omollo with Mogotio Member of Parliament Reuben Kiborek during a service at Mogotio Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church