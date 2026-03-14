Raila Odinga & Arsenal FC: A football love story

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, The Late Raila Amolo Odinga (middle), poses with his children Raila Jr. (left) and Winnie Odinga (right) at the Emirates Stadium at a past Arsenal match

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, The Late Raila Amolo Odinga (middle), poses with his children Raila Jr. (left) and Winnie Odinga (right) at the Emirates Stadium at a past Arsenal match

While the world knew Raila Odinga as a political giant, North London knew him as an 'Invincible.' Following the arrival of a rare commemorative package from Arsenal FC to his family in Nairobi, we look back at the former Prime Minister’s lifelong devotion to the Gunners - a bond that transcended the pitch and lasted until his final days.

When Raila Amolo Odinga passed away in October 2025, the tributes that poured in were exactly what you would expect for a man of his stature.

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Presidents, diplomats, and political rivals all had something to say.

But among the formal letters of condolence, one package stood out because it came not from a state office, but from North London.

'Arsenal remembers Raila Odinga'

On March 11, 2026, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale finally received a special parcel from Arsenal Football Club, delayed in transit since January 2026.

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It was a gesture that spoke to a side of Raila that many Kenyans related to most: his life as a die-hard football fan.

From Old Trafford to North London

Raila did not actually start out as a ‘Gunner.’

For a good chunk of his early life, he followed Manchester United.

His loyalty only shifted in the mid-1990s, triggered by the arrival of Arsène Wenger at Highbury in 1996.

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The late Raila Odinga watches a past Arsenal match at the Emirates Stadium in North London, flanked by ODM members

He was famously drawn to the way Wenger’s teams played - a style defined by quick, attacking movement and tactical intelligence.

Raila often joked that he saw a bit of himself in Arsenal; he felt their resilience on the pitch mirrored his own long-standing political battles.

By the time the ‘Invincibles’ went an entire season unbeaten in 2004, Raila’s heart was firmly settled in North London.

He carried that ‘Invincible’ pride with him for the rest of his life.

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A regular at the Emirates

Whenever he was in the United Kingdom, a trip to the Emirates Stadium was almost mandatory.

The late former Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, Raila Amolo Odinga, poses alongside a statue of Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry at the Emirates Stadium in London

Raila was a student of the game who preferred sitting in the stands.

He was also famously vocal on social media.

After a big match, it wasn't uncommon to see ‘Baba’ sharing his frustrations after a loss or celebrating a win like any other fan in a Nairobi sports bar.

Football in his DNA

Before he became a titan of Kenyan politics, Raila was a player.

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In his younger days, he played as a midfielder for Luo Union FC, the legendary Kisumu-based club that would eventually lead to the formation of Gor Mahia in 1968.

Patriot and 'number one fan', the late Raila Odinga celebrates Gor Mahia's 20th league win

He even maintained his physical connection to the game during his time in Parliament, turning out for the Bunge FC team.

On the local scene, his name was synonymous with Gor Mahia.

As their patron and self-declared ‘number one fan,’ he was a permanent fixture at the Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards.

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The Late former Prime Minister constantly pushed for the government to treat football as a serious tool for youth employment and national unity.

Arsenal’s final tribute

The package that arrived in Nairobi this week was actually dispatched from London in January 2026 but faced delays in transit.

Inside was a formal commemorative booklet titled "Arsenal Remembers Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga."

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ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale, who received the package, displays the commemorative booklet

The tribute focused on the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool on January 8, 2026.

The game, which ended in a 0-0 draw, was officially marked by the club as a moment to honour their most prominent Kenyan supporter.

The late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga works out while wearing an Arsenal jersey, pictured here alongside his sister Ruth Odinga

Along with the booklet, the club sent a photo mount from the match and a message of condolence to his family.

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Philip Etale, while displaying the package, confirmed he would be handing the items over to Mama Ida Odinga, who currently serves as Kenya's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP.