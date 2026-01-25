Gachagua alleges killer squad sent to kill him as Kalonzo condemns chaos

The Democracy for the Citizens (DCP) leader who was part of the congregation at Witima ACK church in Othaya on Sunday, January 25, 2026 alleged that a killer squad had been sent after him alongside others and expressed his fears for the worst.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked President William Ruto to a sinister plot after a Sunday Church service he was attending in Othaya ended in chaos.

William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Witima ACK church, Othaya.

Gachagua further appealed for prayers while underscoring the magnitude of the chaos claiming that live bullets and teargas were being used during the attack at Witima ACK church in Othatya.

We are marooned in church being attacked with live bullets and tear gas and torched my vehicles. We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive.

Gachagua trapped in church

Videos obtained by Pulse newsdesk show a disturbing scene with thick smoke of teargas rising into the air.

Women, children and youth are seen running out of the church in a state of panic during the chaos that did not spare the elderly.

During the melee, a young girl fainted and was assisted by a section of the congregation that rushed back to her aid.

Kalonzo reacts to chaos at Gachagua's event

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka swiftly condemned the violence, terming it an unacceptable violation of the Constitution of Kenya.

I strongly condemn the violent attack at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, where Second Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his team, together with unarmed leaders and civilians, are trapped inside a place of worship as live bullets and tear gas are deployed and vehicles torched outside.

This is a grave and unacceptable violation of the Constitution and the rule of law. A church is a sacred and protected space. The use of force against unarmed citizens in such circumstances is unlawful and indefensible.

Kalonzo placed the blame squarely at the doorstep of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

‎I hold the Inspector General of Police and all those responsible fully accountable for the safety of Rigathi Gachagua, his team, and all civilians inside the church.

No political ambition or rivalry can ever justify terrorising citizens or attacking a place of worship. ‎Kenya must remain a constitutional democracy governed by law, not violence, fear, or impunity.

Gachagua has been on the receiving end of what he calls “state-sponsored violence.