Advertisement

Gachagua alleges killer squad sent to kill him as Kalonzo condemns chaos

Charles Ouma
Charles Ouma 12:59 - 25 January 2026
Gachagua alleges killer squad sent to kill him as Kalonzo condemns chaos
The Democracy for the Citizens (DCP) leader who was part of the congregation at Witima ACK church in Othaya on Sunday, January 25, 2026 alleged that a killer squad had been sent after him alongside others and expressed his fears for the worst.
Advertisement

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked President William Ruto to a sinister plot after a Sunday Church service he was attending in Othaya ended in chaos.

Advertisement

The Democracy for the Citizens (DCP) leader who was part of the congregation at Witima ACK church in Othaya on Sunday, January 25, 2026 alleged that a killer squad had been sent after him alongside others and expressed his fears for the worst.

William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Witima ACK church, Othaya.

Gachagua further appealed for prayers while underscoring the magnitude of the chaos claiming that live bullets and teargas were being used during the attack at Witima ACK church in Othatya.

Advertisement

We are marooned in church being attacked with live bullets and tear gas and torched my vehicles. We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive.

Gachagua trapped in church

Videos obtained by Pulse newsdesk show a disturbing scene with thick smoke of teargas rising into the air.

Women, children and youth are seen running out of the church in a state of panic during the chaos that did not spare the elderly.

Advertisement

During the melee, a young girl fainted and was assisted by a section of the congregation that rushed back to her aid.

Kalonzo reacts to chaos at Gachagua's event

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka swiftly condemned the violence, terming it an unacceptable violation of the Constitution of Kenya.

I strongly condemn the violent attack at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, where Second Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his team, together with unarmed leaders and civilians, are trapped inside a place of worship as live bullets and tear gas are deployed and vehicles torched outside.

This is a grave and unacceptable violation of the Constitution and the rule of law. A church is a sacred and protected space. The use of force against unarmed citizens in such circumstances is unlawful and indefensible.
Advertisement

Kalonzo placed the blame squarely at the doorstep of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

‎I hold the Inspector General of Police and all those responsible fully accountable for the safety of Rigathi Gachagua, his team, and all civilians inside the church.

No political ambition or rivalry can ever justify terrorising citizens or attacking a place of worship. ‎Kenya must remain a constitutional democracy governed by law, not violence, fear, or impunity.

Gachagua has been on the receiving end of what he calls “state-sponsored violence.

Teargas and chaos have been his constant companions at public events, with the DCP leader faulting the state.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
A Biography of William Samoei Ruto, PhD
Politics
29.11.2025
A Biography of William Samoei Ruto, PhD
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Gachagua: 7 assassination attempts & how I have survived
Politics
25.01.2026
Gachagua: 7 assassination attempts & how I have survived
Orengo, Sifuna & Babu Owino lead ODM showdown over Ruto support as cracks widen
Politics
25.01.2026
Orengo, Sifuna & Babu Owino lead ODM showdown over Ruto support as cracks widen
Gachagua alleges killer squad sent to kill him as Kalonzo condemns chaos
Politics
25.01.2026
Gachagua alleges killer squad sent to kill him as Kalonzo condemns chaos
ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga chairing the ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi
Politics
25.01.2026
Oburu speaks on planned Odinga family meeting & the issues to be resolved
PS Raymond Omollo during a service at Mogotio Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church
Local
25.01.2026
PS Omollo hails improved security in Mogotio, calls for church–government partnership
Youth Assembly Platform (YAP) podcast
Local
25.01.2026
Are Kenyans ready to be First-world citizens before a First-world country?