David Beckham’s son Brooklyn speaks publicly on rift with parents

Brooklyn accused his parents of consistently shaping public narratives about their family through media engagement and public appearances.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, has issued a series of public statements detailing a long-standing estrangement from his family and rejecting claims that his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, exerts control over him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In posts shared on social media, Brooklyn said he had remained silent for years in an effort to keep family matters private, but decided to speak after what he described as continued misrepresentation by his parents and their representatives in the press.

I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself.

Allegations of media manipulation

Brooklyn accused his parents of consistently shaping public narratives about their family through media engagement and public appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He described what he called performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships as a defining feature of his upbringing.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media,” he said, adding that he believes the truth always comes out.

He also stated that he does not intend to reconcile with his family and rejected claims that he is being influenced by outside forces. “I’m not being controlled,” he wrote. “I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife

Claims of disrespect toward his wife

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brooklyn said his wife has been consistently disrespected by his family, despite efforts to maintain a relationship.

He alleged that his mother repeatedly invited women from his past into family settings in ways he described as deliberate and uncomfortable.

He recounted a trip to London for his father’s birthday during which he and his wife were allegedly excluded from private time with his father.

According to Brooklyn, his father declined to meet them unless it was at a large public event, and later agreed to see him only if Nicola was not present.

“It was a slap in the face,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wedding-related disputes

Brooklyn detailed several incidents surrounding his wedding, including claims that members of his family told him on the eve of the ceremony that Nicola was not blood and not family.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

He also described an incident during the wedding reception in which a planned first dance with his wife was interrupted.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote, referring to the moment.

He said the experience contributed to the couple’s decision to later renew their vows in order to create new memories that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.

Business and naming rights dispute

Brooklyn further alleged that his parents pressured him to sign an agreement transferring rights to his name prior to his wedding.

He said the timing was deliberate, noting that his parents were adamant he sign before the ceremony so contractual terms would take effect.

“My holdout affected the payday,” he wrote, adding that his refusal led to a significant deterioration in their relationship.

Mental health and independence

Addressing claims that his wife controls him, Brooklyn said the narrative was completely backwards. He stated that he had lived under parental control for most of his life and experienced significant anxiety as a result.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife

For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.

Emphasis on image and branding

Brooklyn characterised his family as prioritising public image, brand partnerships, and media visibility above personal relationships.

“Brand Beckham comes first,” he wrote, adding that family support was often linked to public appearances and social media engagement.

As an example, he claimed that his mother declined to support an animal welfare initiative during the Los Angeles wildfires, despite expectations that family members would attend fashion and media events.