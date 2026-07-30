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Bensoul, Odongo Swagg Set to Headline Dala Sevens After-Parties

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 12:58 - 30 July 2026
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Bensoul, one of Kenya's leading soulful artistes, will headline the entertainment line-up, bringing his signature blend of Afro-soul, R&B and contemporary pop to the Dala  Sevens stage.
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Kenyan music stars Bensoul and Odongo Swagg are set to  headline the Dala Sevens after-parties this weekend, as the National Sevens Circuit  heads to Kisumu for the second leg of the 2026 season. 

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The two-day tournament, scheduled for August 1–2 at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium,  Mamboleo, will combine top-class rugby action with live entertainment, with the after-parties forming part of the fan experience courtesy of Tusker's Sh1.5 million sponsorship of the Dala Sevens. 

Bensoul, one of Kenya's leading soulful artistes, will headline the entertainment line-up,  bringing his signature blend of Afro-soul, R&B and contemporary pop to the Dala  Sevens stage.

The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has built a loyal following  across East Africa through his distinctive sound and popular tracks including Lucy, Favourite Song, Extravaganza, Nairobi, Extra Pressure and Utaambia Nini Watu. 

Also headlining the entertainment programme will be Kisumu-based Ohangla artiste  Odongo Swagg, who will bring a distinctly local flavour to the celebrations.

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The  composer and performer is currently riding high on his hit track Chwade Gi Nyundo,  and is expected to deliver an energetic performance for the home crowd. 

The entertainment line-up will also feature Hype Ballo, DJ Ves, DJ Teargas, DJ Daqchild,  DJ Festa and DJ Dimore, who will keep fans entertained throughout the weekend. 

The Dala Sevens will bring together some of the country's leading rugby clubs as teams  continue their campaigns for National Sevens Circuit honours following the opening leg, the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru. 

Through its Tusker Na Rugby platform, Tusker is bringing together the passion of rugby  and the energy of live entertainment, creating a complete experience for fans both on  and off the pitch. 

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Speaking ahead of the tournament, Tusker Sports Brand Manager Keza Mpyisi said the  entertainment line-up was part of the brand's commitment to creating memorable  experiences for rugby fans through its Tusker Na Rugby platform. 

“The National Sevens Circuit is about much more than what happens on the pitch. It is  about the passion of the fans, the communities that come together and the  experiences that make every tournament memorable.

"Through Tusker Na Rugby, we  want to bring that spirit to life by combining exciting rugby with great entertainment. 

We are delighted to bring an exciting line-up of artistes and DJs to Kisumu and look forward to giving fans a weekend to remember while encouraging everyone to  celebrate responsibly,” said Mpyisi. 

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