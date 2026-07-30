Aisha Jumwa’s shifting alliances and what her UDA resignation means for Kilifi politics

Aisha Jumwa has officially quit UDA, ending another chapter in a political career that has seen her move from KANU to ODM and finally ending up in UDA

Former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has announced her resignation from President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), marking the latest turn in a political career defined by bold alliances, public fallout, and repeated reinvention.

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Jumwa confirmed on Thursday, July 30, 2026, that she was leaving the ruling party with immediate effect, saying the decision followed deep reflection, prayer, and extensive consultations with the people she represents.

She did not immediately announce the political party she would join next.

Her exit adds to a growing list of high-profile political realignments as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Jumwa says she was sidelined

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During her press briefing, Jumwa claimed she had faced humiliation despite being one of Ruto’s early and vocal supporters at the Coast.

Aisha Jumwa

She alleged that she had been denied access to State House during a meeting involving Coast leaders and that attempts to contact the President had gone unanswered.

She also claimed that Ruto no longer publicly acknowledged her during visits to Kilifi.

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The former CS insisted that her next political move would be guided by consultations with the people of Kilifi County.

From village councillor to national politics

Jumwa’s rise has been one of the most notable in Kenya’s coastal politics.

Born in Takaungu, Kilifi County, she first entered elective politics in 1997 when she won the Takaungu Ward councillor seat at the age of 22.

She successfully defended the seat in 2002 and later became Chairperson of the Kilifi County Council.

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Her first attempt to enter Parliament came in 2007, when she contested the Bahari Constituency seat under KANU but lost. The defeat did not end her political ambitions.

The ODM years

The promulgation of the 2010 Constitution created the position of County Woman Representative, opening a new path for Jumwa.

In 2013, she was elected the first Woman Representative for Kilifi County on an ODM ticket. Four years later, she won the Malindi Constituency parliamentary seat, again under ODM.

She also served as a Commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) between 2017 and 2022.

At the time, she was considered one of ODM’s most influential leaders at the Coast.

The late Raila Odinga and Aisha Jumwa

Fallout with ODM and alliance with Ruto

Jumwa’s relationship with ODM deteriorated after the 2018 handshake between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

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She openly criticised the new political arrangement, arguing that it sidelined leaders who had stood with Odinga during previous election campaigns.

Her increasingly close relationship with then-Deputy President William Ruto triggered attempts by ODM to expel her from the party.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal later invalidated the expulsion process, allowing her to retain her parliamentary seat while the dispute continued. She formally joined UDA in 2022.

The 2022 Kilifi governor race

After joining UDA, Jumwa declared her interest in the Kilifi governorship.

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She contested the 2022 General Election on a UDA ticket but lost to ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro. According to official election results, Jumwa received 65,893 votes, while Mung’aro won with 143,773 votes.

The defeat did not end her relationship with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Aisha Jumwa

Appointment to Ruto’s Cabinet

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In September 2022, President Ruto nominated Jumwa as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action.

Following later government restructuring, she served as Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage until July 11, 2024, when she was dropped from the Cabinet during Ruto’s reshuffle.

Aisha Jumwa

What next for Aisha Jumwa?

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Jumwa has not yet revealed her next political destination, but her resignation is likely to reignite debate about the 2027 Kilifi governor race.