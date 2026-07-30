Why off-camping is becoming the travel experience every Kenyan should try

Unlike hotels, where guests often remain isolated in their rooms, camping creates opportunities to meet fellow travellers, share stories, cook together, and take part in spontaneous activities.

For many people, camping still brings to mind cramped tents, basic meals, and roughing it in the wilderness.

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But a new generation of travellers is discovering something different: off-camping experiences that combine the thrill of the outdoors with comfort, community, and curated activities.

Instead of simply finding a spot to pitch a tent, modern off-camping is about escaping the noise of everyday life and immersing yourself in a destination.

You wake up to fresh air, spend the day exploring nature or connecting with new people, and end the evening around music, food, and conversation under the stars.

That is part of what makes Chai Wa 14 Festival, set for October 2–4, 2026 at Wanjēri Music Bowl & Resort in Sipili, Laikipia County, one of the more exciting lifestyle events on Kenya’s calendar.

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The festival is designed as a full camping weekend rather than a one-night show, giving attendees the chance to experience Laikipia beyond the stage.

More than just a place to sleep

The biggest advantage of off-camping is that the accommodation becomes part of the experience itself.

Whether you choose a tent, a camping vehicle setup, or a shared outdoor space, the environment encourages a slower and more intentional way of travelling.

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Unlike hotels, where guests often remain isolated in their rooms, camping creates opportunities to meet fellow travellers, share stories, cook together, and take part in spontaneous activities.

It is one of the few travel experiences where strangers can quickly become companions by the end of the weekend.

At Chai Wa 14 Festival, the organisers are positioning the event around music, culture, food, wellness, and outdoor living, making the camping setup a central feature rather than an afterthought.

Why outdoor weekends feel different

There is also a practical reason more young professionals and adventure seekers are embracing camping weekends: they offer a genuine mental reset.

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Research consistently shows that time spent in natural environments can help reduce stress, improve mood, and increase feelings of connection and wellbeing.

In places such as Laikipia’s open landscapes, that effect is even more noticeable because of the quiet surroundings, cooler evenings, and expansive views.

A festival built around camping allows you to enjoy sunrise walks, relaxed afternoons, outdoor dining, and late-night entertainment without worrying about commuting back to the city.

The experience feels less rushed and far more memorable than attending an event for a few hours and driving home.

The appeal of a festival-camping hybrid

What makes Chai Wa 14 stand out is its attempt to blend a cultural festival with a destination camping experience.

Attendees can expect a strong lineup of celebrated performers, DJs, and cultural acts, alongside food experiences, wellness activities, and community-centred entertainment throughout the weekend.

The focus is not only on watching performances, but on living within the atmosphere of the festival from Friday through Sunday.