2 artists who will perform alongside Tems at first-ever FIFA halftime show

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems is set perform at the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show on July13, 2025.

The singer, who featured on Wizkid’s 2020 hit single Essence, has gone on to become one of the most influential female Afrobeats artists across Africa and beyond. Her music continues to be streamed globally, placing her among the top-streamed artists in Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old record producer is also celebrated for her unique blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and alté (alternative) music, characterized by her soulful and emotive vocal style.

Tems at the Billboard's Women in Music

Tems, who recently became part of the San Diego Football Club ownership group, will be one of the trio set to entertain fans during the 15-minute halftime break.

READ ALSO: Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tem’s career highlights

Breakthrough

Tems began her music career in 2018 with the release of her debut single, Mr Rebel, but it was her self-produced track Try Me that further established her presence in the Nigerian music scene.

Tems

Her collaboration with Wizkid marked her breakout on the global stage. The song became a worldwide anthem and the first Nigerian track to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, climbing even higher after a remix featuring American singer Justin Bieber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The album Born in the Wild, released in 2024 , reflects Tems' journey and features collaborations with artists like J. Cole and Asake. It blends 90s R&B influences with contemporary Afrobeats sounds.

International recognition and awards

The collaboration with Wizkid propelled her to international fame. The song peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination. Tems has gone on to work with artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, and Justin Bieber, further cementing her status in the global music scene.

She has won two Grammy awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, four NAACP Image Awards, four BET Awards and three Soul Train Music Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tems at the 65th Grammy Awards

In April 2024, she made her debut at the Coachella Music Festival,a performance which featured surprise appearances from Wizkid and Justin Bieber.

Tems has received multiple Grammy nominations and wins. In 2023, she won Best Melodic Rap performance for her feature on Future's Wait For U. In 2025, she won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her song Love Me Jeje.

READ ALSO: Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounded while growing up

Tems influence on African music

In just a few years, she has become one of the most powerful voices reshaping the global perception of African music. Through her soulful vocals, raw emotion, and the fusion of Afrobeat, R&B, and alté, she has created a lane not just her own, but other upcoming African artists.

Tems

Through her soulful voice and authenticity, she has become an influential figure in the African music industry. She has brought a refreshing depth to the music, showing that vulnerability and strength can coexist.

Other two performers

Doja Cat

American rapper, singer and songwriter Doja Cat whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, who began her music career in 2012, is another one who is set to headline the halftime show.

American rapper and singer Doja Cat

Her song Say so released in 2019 went on to become a viral success. She also gained attention with her humorous single Mooo, which has showcased her unique blend of rap and internet culture.

The Grammy winner released her track Paint the Town Red in 2023, that topped several international charts and set streaming records, including being the first solo female rap song to top Spotify's US Top 50 daily chart.

She will be one of the acts to look out for during the show, as Doja is known for her bold performance and online presence. Her fans have expressed excitement for this upcoming performance as this will be her first live performance since July 2024 in London.

J Balvin

Balvin is a globally renowned reggaeton artist often credited for his pivotal role in taking Latin urban music to international prominence.The Colombian artist is also widely recognised as the “Prince of Reggaeton.”

J Balvin

Balvin continues to influence the global music scene, blending Latin cultural authenticity with an international appeal. His performance at the show has been received with a lot of positivity from his fans around the world.

As a mental health advocate, he co-founded OYE, a bilingual wellness app designed to help users transform emotions into creative actions, aiming to make mental wellness accessible to a diverse audience.

The halftime show- July 13, 2025

On June 9th 2025, FIFA confirmed that the club world cup final will feature the tournament’s first-ever halftime show that will last 15 minutes, replicating that of the superbowl.

In collaboration with Global Citizen, FIFA aims to support a powerful cause of giving every child a chance to learn, play and dream.

The show which is being curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and aligned with the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. FIFA president Giani Infantino, posted on Instagram that the show will be headlined by three international performers, J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems.

FIFA has explicitly billed and promoted the 2025 event as the first-ever halftime show, as there were no halftime shows held during the final matches in past editions of the club world cup.

FIFA Club World Cup trophy