1xBet to strengthen its leadership position in Africa at AGE 2026 exhibition

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The global betting company 1xBet will take part in the prestigious iGaming exhibition, the Africa Gaming Expo, which will be held at Chief Yesufu Abiodun Road, Oniru, in Lagos, Nigeria, from March 24 to 27.

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The brand will present new ideas regarding the digital transformation of its products and create a welcoming environment for business activities.

The Africa Gaming Expo is one of the region’s key iGaming events, attended by leading industry experts, representatives of regulatory bodies, and CEOs of international companies.

Forum guests can look forward to panel discussions, keynote speeches, and productive networking to exchange contacts and build promising deals.

Last year, this prestigious forum welcomed over 7,300 delegates, including more than 90 speakers.

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Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets with a high level of business activity. That is why the scale of AGE 2026 has expanded greatly.

The 1xBet booth (A01) will serve as the event’s main hub for business connections, where the brand’s team will foster a comfortable atmosphere for open dialogue and idea exchange.

There will also be a mini-bar serving refreshing cocktails and delicious coffee. 1xBet is also proud to be a sponsor of the Opening Cocktail Ceremony, reinforcing its commitment to creating exceptional networking opportunities at AGE 2026.

1xBet partners and all AGE 2026 participants can look forward to interactive entertainment, including a giveaway from the company - an Apple iPhone 17 Pro, scheduled for March 25 at 4:00 P.M.

For 1xBet, Africa is a strategically important region, and participation in regional industry events provides the brand with a unique opportunity to deepen its understanding of the local market context and strengthen its leadership position.

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The 1xBet team is here to share valuable insights and expertise that will help you fully unlock the potential of this rapidly growing region.

You can do this by joining the 1xPartners program, which has been in the market for over 10 years and has brought together more than 500,000 partners from over 150 countries.

Contact your 1xBet manager and make an appointment! See you at AGE Africa 2026.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-renowned company with 19 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry.

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The brand’s customers place bets on thousands of sports events and play popular games from top providers in its online casino. The company’s website and app are available in 73 languages.

1xBet’s list of official partners includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Italy’s Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World, and other globally renowned sports brands and organizations.

The brand actively supports sports on the continent as an official partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and all its tournaments.

1xBet collaborates with leading clubs and sports federations across Africa, invests in amateur tournaments, and helps young talents unlock their potential.

The company’s excellence is recognized through prestigious awards, including ""Sportsbook of the Year -Africa"" and ""Best on mobile"" at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2026.

About AGE

Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) is one of Africa’s largest iGaming exhibitions, dedicated to the integration of innovations and cutting-edge fintech solutions.

The forum unites operators, regulators, investors, businesspeople, and other industry experts. This year, the event will be attended by over 7,000 delegates to showcase the latest technologies and exchange experiences.